Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Monday night shots fired investigated by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what they believe to be drive-by. Around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jasper Street about gunshots in the area. Arriving on scene, investigators found 13 shell casings and a house, car, and truck hit […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
thechronicle.news

Lawton Police Division searches for 2 males concerned in alleged kidnapping

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the general public’s assist in finding two Lawton males, accused of kidnapping a Trip share Driver in Lawton final week. In accordance with Lawton Police, David Jon Simmons III’s girlfriend ordered a experience for him...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a motorcycle crash on Southwest Parkway over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Marion Carson Lee Miser of Devol, Oklahoma was the driver of a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. He was found dead on the scene of the crash where Southwest Parkway turns to become northbound Henry S. Grace Freeway. Police say Miser was not wearing a helmet.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD Officer Academy now underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Officer Academy began its training Monday. The 21 week course is designed to train new police officers for the Lawton community. Cadets will work alongside police officers to train in everything from defense tactics, crime scene investigations, to ethics. Lieutenant Charles...
LAWTON, OK
Kiss 103.1 FM

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Nine people are in the hospital after an explosion at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He said it was next to a burner, which caused an ignition...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
GRAHAM, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Manhunt underway in Young County for fugitive

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Young County are searching for a suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals who is believed to be dangerous. 29-year-old Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay is wanted on charges out of Palo Pinto County. According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, two deputies spotted Rodriguez-Garay on Highway 16 S, near Salem Loop. The deputies […]
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

BBB gives tips on avoiding debt collection scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is encouraging everyone to check your credit report to avoid debt collection scams. BBB officials said they regularly receive questions about personal credit scores and history, and that you can get a free copy of your credit report from credit agencies by clicking here or by phone at (877) 322-8228.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
LAWTON, OK

