Read on www.newschannel6now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Monday night shots fired investigated by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what they believe to be drive-by. Around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jasper Street about gunshots in the area. Arriving on scene, investigators found 13 shell casings and a house, car, and truck hit […]
thechronicle.news
Lawton Police Division searches for 2 males concerned in alleged kidnapping
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for the general public’s assist in finding two Lawton males, accused of kidnapping a Trip share Driver in Lawton final week. In accordance with Lawton Police, David Jon Simmons III’s girlfriend ordered a experience for him...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD identifies motorcycle crash victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a motorcycle crash on Southwest Parkway over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Marion Carson Lee Miser of Devol, Oklahoma was the driver of a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. He was found dead on the scene of the crash where Southwest Parkway turns to become northbound Henry S. Grace Freeway. Police say Miser was not wearing a helmet.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
LPD Officer Academy now underway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Officer Academy began its training Monday. The 21 week course is designed to train new police officers for the Lawton community. Cadets will work alongside police officers to train in everything from defense tactics, crime scene investigations, to ethics. Lieutenant Charles...
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
kswo.com
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Nine people are in the hospital after an explosion at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He said it was next to a burner, which caused an ignition...
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFFD marks increase in fires caused by transients
Fire officials said several of the recent house fires on abandoned properties have been caused by transients or people who aren't supposed to be there.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say
YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhunt underway in Young County for fugitive
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Young County are searching for a suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals who is believed to be dangerous. 29-year-old Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay is wanted on charges out of Palo Pinto County. According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, two deputies spotted Rodriguez-Garay on Highway 16 S, near Salem Loop. The deputies […]
Woman accused of scalding stepson fails to show for second time
A woman police say inflicted 2nd and 3rd degree burns on her 2-year-old stepson in scalding water in the bathtub has failed to show for a court hearing for the second time since May.
10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
Teen mom, baby connected to Amber Alert now in custody, Cherokee County Sheriff Office says
LAWTON, Okla. — UPDATE (8/4; 6:40 p.m.) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX23 that 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and her six-month-old baby, Carson, are now in custody as well. UPDATE (8/4; 6:30 p.m.) — The FBI is now assisting the Lawton Police Department with this...
kswo.com
AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
newschannel6now.com
BBB gives tips on avoiding debt collection scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is encouraging everyone to check your credit report to avoid debt collection scams. BBB officials said they regularly receive questions about personal credit scores and history, and that you can get a free copy of your credit report from credit agencies by clicking here or by phone at (877) 322-8228.
newschannel6now.com
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
Fresh 48 issued in Haystack Bar homicide
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You can also submit a tip online. Here's how.
Comments / 1