ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia

By Olivia Jaquith
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.

The flyers were most recently discovered by residents in Richmond on July 23. Jane Stone said she was out walking her dog that Saturday morning when she noticed something strange in her neighbors’ driveways.

“I started seeing the plastic baggies all in the neighborhood, and it was really random,” she said. “Most of my neighbors are absolutely disgusted.”

Stone said she took photos of the flyers, which were distributed in bags that also had rocks in them. The flyers noted that they had been distributed randomly and without malicious intent. But Stone said she was frightened by the imagery, which included the Star of David on the foreheads of various public officials, and propaganda equating gun control and immigration with Judaism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Du3Zj_0h6fdjt800
Antisemitic flyer distributed in Westover Hills. Photo credit: Jane Stone

“It was disgusting. It was gross,” she said. “I wish it didn’t happen anywhere, and especially wish it didn’t happen in my neighborhood. But it’s just sad to see.”

A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department (RPD) said that authorities were aware of the incident and had taken a report.

U.S. houses of worship increase security after shootings

The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, a local nonprofit, issued a statement in the Westover Hills wake of the flyer distribution:

The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and its Jewish Community Relations Committee (JCRC) strongly condemn the virulently antisemitic flyers distributed again recently in neighborhoods around Richmond. These flyers, distributed by a white supremacist group, perpetuate long-held falsities and stereotypes about the Jewish Community. Law enforcement is aware of the issue and is actively investigating the incidents. We are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response and the seriousness with which they are approaching the investigation.

This comes less than two months after similar flyers, also found in plastic bags with rocks, were distributed in Chesterfield County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114d0i_0h6fdjt800
Westover Hills neighborhood where the Antisemitic flyers were distributed. Photo credit: Olivia Jaquith

The nonprofit organization, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), noted that incidents of antisemitism and overall white supremacy are on the rise in Central Virginia in 2022.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown, there’s more individuals to not only recruit but intimidate,” said Morgan Moon, an investigative researcher with the ADL. “Even though law enforcement might not be able to do something about it at that moment because it does not fall within criminality, it is important for them to understand what groups are operating within their space.”

Buying into conspiracy theories can be exciting – that’s what makes them dangerous

According to the ADL, in Virginia, 46 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2021, a 6% decrease from the 49 incidents reported in 2020, and a 64% increase from the 28 incidents reported in 2019. This included 35 incidents of harassment and 11 incidents of vandalism.

In Chesterfield County, police noted two instances of antisemitic flyers being distributed in Midlothian in 2021, similar to what Stone found more recently in her neighborhood. In Henrico County, police also investigated instances of white supremacist propaganda in October of that year, which was distributed in Varina and Fairfield.

“Virginia continues to have a very active extremist presence,” Moon said. “In 2021, Virginia was the second-highest state with reported incidents of white supremacist propaganda, following closely behind Pennsylvania, and this is due largely to the fact that there are many active white supremacist chapters operating in the state.”

White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media

Additionally, Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) track hate crime data in the Commonwealth. According to VSP’s 2021 Crime in Virginia report , there were 123 hate crime offenses that year, representing a 35.3% decrease compared to the previous year. However, most of the hate crimes were racially or ethnically motivated.

According to the DOJ , there were 143 reported hate crimes in Virginia in 2018; 163 in 2019; and 170 in 2020.

“I’m afraid people are going to just sweep it under the rug and not care about it,” Stone said. “Other neighborhoods just keep getting targeted, and I just don’t want people to forget that this is happening, that there are these hateful people out there, and we don’t know how many they are, and we don’t know when the flyers are going to escalate to something else. So it’s just important to remember that this is here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 23

Robert
3d ago

This is terrible but this is what happens when socialists take away peoples constitutional rights. The second amendment means what it says and they just keep trying their best to destroy it. They better wake up there are people out there that will not surrender no matter what these Socialists Democrats do

Reply(9)
8
OhNoSniffyJoe
3d ago

Probably posted by those Democrats who pretended to be Proud Boys during Youngkin's campaign.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia

Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials

Activists in Virginia are increasingly turning to the state’s court-driven recall process to try to take out their frustrations on local officials they feel have done something wrong.  In Prince William County, activists have launched recall efforts against two county supervisors over their alleged connections to the data-center industry as the county considers a massive […] The post Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Pennsylvania State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
Chesterfield County, VA
Society
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
City
Midlothian, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?

If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Flyers#White Supremacy#Judaism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Residents#The Star Of David
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
pagevalleynews.com

New budget gives Virginia’s farmers record funding for soil and water conservation

~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Never-before-seen levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget. Producers throughout the commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. Changes to the application for much of this support...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy