'Stuff the Bus' event taking place in Greenville to help needy students

WITN
Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday. “I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
Onslow County first responders recognized for their service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
wcti12.com
Wirth Chiropractic puts on appreciation event to celebrate teachers
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In Pitt County, more than 200 teachers were shown appreciation by local businesses in the community. There wasn't an empty spot in site at Pitt Street Brewing Company as more than 200 teachers showed up and relaxed with free beer, free raffle giveaways and treats. The event was created by Wirth Chiropractic in Greenville to just say thank you to all the teachers who have educated kids in such needing times.
wcti12.com
Maysville hosts National Night Out on Monday
MAYSVILLE, Jones County — Maysville Police and First Responders find ways to build stronger community bonds with a National Night Out Event. The sound of music, games, and a sense of community filled Frost Park on Monday night during Maysville’s annual National Night Out. The event was more...
WITN
School supply drive for Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
WITN
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, continues to provide updates on the status of her son after he was injured in a tubing accident in late July. “Today was a good day for Parker,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said Sunday on social...
wcti12.com
Local woman creates signs to honor fallen deputy
Wayne County — A local artist is raising funds for the families of the three Wayne County deputies involved in the deadly shooting that killed one of their own. Savannah Ivey has created a watercolor design on a yard sign to show support for first responders, which now sits with the memorial to Sergeant Fishman outside of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office annex.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Two dead roaches were seen. The pad dumpsters are on are filled with debris, garbage. Ceiling in dish room needs repair/cleaning. Mama Nem's Legacy Grill. 108 S Wooten Street, La Grange. Date: 7/12. Score: 99.5. Observations:. Wiping cloths...
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
ncwc.edu
NCWU’s Goldsboro Campus Relocates to Wayne Community College
On Monday, August 8, leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) and Wayne Community College (WCC) met at the Wayne Learning Center Atrium in Goldsboro to sign an Enhanced Institutional Partnership. The two schools have had a partnership agreement in place since 2017, allowing WCC students a seamless transfer to continue their education at NC Wesleyan following completion of their two-year degree at WCC.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
cbs17
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hackers took over an animal rescue's Facebook page. 5 On Your Side helped regain control.
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A local nonprofit's Facebook page was hacked and it put the animal rescue's program at risk. But, 5 On Your Side was able to reach out to Facebook, who said they would help the animal rescue regain control of their page. Friends of Rocky Mount...
WITN
Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
wcti12.com
Police: Dump truck driver was turning into parking lot when motorcyclist was struck
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Kinston man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a dump truck in Kinston. On Tuesday just after 6 a.m., officers with the Kinston Police Department along with EMS and Kinston Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 58 South, near Lenoir County Community College.
WITN
Craven County convicted felon faces gun charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man faces firearm charges after Pitt County deputies say he sold a stolen firearm to a pawn shop. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Alex Hart has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and obtaining property by false pretense.
Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
wcti12.com
NC deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Tuesday
DUDLEY. Wayne County — A North Carolina deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Tuesday. Wayne County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Fishman, 38, was one of three deputies shot last Monday while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. Fishman died the following day....
