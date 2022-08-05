ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

Mobile tribute to fallen officers visits Clayton

By Brian Ledford
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWWXF_0h6fcuJg00

CLAYTON, Mo. – The 2021 edition of the “ End of Watch – Ride to Remember ” made a stop at St. Louis County Police Headquarters on Friday. The 40-foot trailer displays the names and faces of the 608 members of the law enforcement community that died in the line of duty in 2021.

“These men and women have a beautiful story to be told about them,” said Jagrut Shah, founder of Beyond the Call. “A story of life about who they were. Whether they were fathers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters. And we want to share that with everybody so that they know that these are not just a number or name.”

Launched in June, the rolling exhibit will have visited 265 police departments nationwide and traveled over 2,300 miles when the tour concludes later this month.

A pair of Missouri officers who passed away last December are displayed on the tribute: St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine and Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Lonnie Lejeune. Both men’s families and their respective departments were on hand for the tribute.

Trending: Richest billionaires in Missouri

“We don’t want them to forget Antonio Valentine,” said St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory. “And that the people that don’t know these other officers don’t forget them too and what they went through and the sacrifices they made.”

Valentine was killed from injuries sustained during a head-on crash while Lejuene died from complications from COVID he contracted while on duty.

“It’s very emotional,” said Lt. Eric Brown, an MSHP spokesperson. “For one to see the officers from Missouri that lost their lives in the last year. And then to the 608 officers across the country that lost their lives. It reminds you how important this job is and how much of a family it is.”

On Friday, the tour also made Illinois stops at the Brooklyn Police Department in honor of Officer Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed in August 2021 after being struck by a vehicle that was fleeing police, and the Pontoon Beach Police Department in honor of Officer Tyler Timmins, who was murdered while investigating a stolen vehicle last October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Missouri man admits threatening to blow up a synagogue

A man from Missouri admitted threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush of St. Louis admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people. He called back later and again threatened to attack the synagogue “while they are in service.” Asked if had anything else he wanted to say, Rush said, “Yeah, that I hate them with rage.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Clayton, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
5 On Your Side

Suspected driver in deadly Ted Drewes hit-and-run crash turns self in

ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes was taken into custody after turning himself in Monday, police sources said. The man suspected of the hit-and-run accident was booked Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence, police confirmed in an official email Monday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Beyond The Call#St Louis County Police
FOX 2

Frontenac Police say more people violating handicapped parking

ST. LOUIS – Frontenac Police said they are seeing more and more people violating the rules of handicap parking spots. “These are not victimless crimes,” the Frontenac Police Department said in a Facebook post. These violators can prevent disabled individuals from performing essential tasks such as grocery shopping and getting to doctor’s appointments.” The department […]
FRONTENAC, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
southernillinoisnow.com

St. Louis trucker killed in two truck crash on I-70

A 60-year-old St. Louis, Missouri truck driver was killed after his rig ran off I-70 between Effingham and the Indiana border early Saturday morning and caught fire. Claude Watson was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Watson was passing another semi while eastbound...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy