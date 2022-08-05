ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa

After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
Nebraska Examiner

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests in Iowa

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests in Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens

Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
voiceofalexandria.com

Rain in North Iowa, but dry in the south

DES MOINES – Precipitation early last week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.
voiceofalexandria.com

Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake

DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
kiwaradio.com

Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
weareiowa.com

Iowa produced pen makes history

The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
We Are Iowa

Vendors excited for Iowa State Fair opening day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone has their favorite part of the Iowa State Fair. For many, there's no better place to grab a bite to eat. "I like to eat healthy, so I'd say it'd probably be the pork tent, because the pork is really good," said Dean Small, who was visiting the fairgrounds with his granddaughter Monday.
KOEL 950 AM

Can I Bring Sweet Corn With Me On A Plane?

If this isn't the most Iowa thing I've ever thought about... If you're like me, most of your friends and family might live outside of the state. Whenever I visit my loved ones I have to take in to account a day or two for air travel. Traveling hundreds of miles and spending hours on flights can be draining.
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Hy-Vee’s open positions, work place benefits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you are looking for a second job where you can get some fast cash, you might want to consider Hy-Vee. Sarah Kew Hy-Vee Human Resources Manager Sarah Kew said the company changed to weekly pay back in March. “Helps folks budget a little bit...
bleedingheartland.com

Railroad bridge to Iowa

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
We Are Iowa

Here are the highest weekend rain totals from across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was feast or famine across the state of Iowa this weekend when it comes to rainfall. Northeast Iowa received the most substantial rain mainly on Saturday through Saturday night. Several locations reported totals in the 3-5" range such as 4.05" in Mason City and...
101.9 KELO-FM

Iowa no longer first in the nation?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Iowa may no longer be number one. Democrats are poised to strip Iowa of its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024, part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.
We Are Iowa

