Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction

Read on www.fox34.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested for impersonating an officer in Hockley County
LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was arrested on Friday for impersonating a public servant. Ethan Farias, 17, was arrested and charged after he was accused of trying to pull over a vehicle on State Highway 114. Officials said he “posed as the police”. According to Hockley County Sherriff’s Office,...
Police investigate report of man ‘exposing’ himself at Lubbock school playground
The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the playground incident and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to police reports.
KCBD
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
KCBD
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock man gets jail, probation in deadly drunk driving crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drunk driver in a deadly 2017 crash pleaded guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and was sentenced to 120 days of jail time with 10 years of probation, according to the Lubbock District Attorney’s office. Maxwell Ezell, 24 at the time of the crash, was driving a Chevy Camaro in the 6200 block […]
Report gives new details in arson at Lubbock Schlotzky’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1. According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office. The owners provided an image […]
everythinglubbock.com
Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules
LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD said Sunday morning shooting turned fatal
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a Sunday morning shooting in the area of East 42nd Street resulted in the death of one victim. Police said Brandon Lloyd, 22, was found shot and was transported to the University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One injured after shooting Monday afternoon, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. One person suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The call was initiated just before 1:00 p.m., LPD said. Three suspects were located and arrested, according to LPD. Police had no further information as of […]
fox34.com
City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Slaton is considering entering an agreement with Lubbock County for dispatch services, something city officials say would save money, but residents have some concerns. Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Slaton is the last municipality in Lubbock County to use its own dispatch services. If the City enters the agreement, 911 calls from Slaton would go to the Lubbock County dispatch center, but Slaton officers would still respond to scenes.
KCBD
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired in the area of East 42nd Street...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lubbock County unveils fix to jail records portal
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners unveiled a new portal to access jail records on Monday, the first fix to issues that had local attorneys concerned about accessibility to public records last August. “One of the aspects of our software conversion that was causing a lot of headaches was this portal,” County Judge Curtis Parrish […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
One arrested after 14 stolen credit, debit cards found during LPD traffic stop
the report, an officer found a backpack in the vehicle with the stolen cards.
everythinglubbock.com
8 victims identified when Lubbock couple arrested with stolen credit cards
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, a Lubbock couple was arrested after being caught with stolen credit and debit cards. Jayda Ham, 30, and Joe Aguilar Jr., 35 were found asleep at a building common for homeless people to sleep and loiter in downtown Lubbock. The suspects were awakened by...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock. A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride. Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to...
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?
One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
House burns in Central Lubbock, LFR investigates cause
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Saturday, Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of 45th Street. According to LFR, the 911 call was made at 10:25 p.m. by a neighbor. Flames spread from a single-story home to the fence and nearby trees. “The residences were vacant and firefighters were able to […]
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
Comments / 5