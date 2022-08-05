ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction

By Lukas Weyrauch
fox34.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox34.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested for impersonating an officer in Hockley County

LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was arrested on Friday for impersonating a public servant. Ethan Farias, 17, was arrested and charged after he was accused of trying to pull over a vehicle on State Highway 114. Officials said he “posed as the police”. According to Hockley County Sherriff’s Office,...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules

LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD said Sunday morning shooting turned fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a Sunday morning shooting in the area of East 42nd Street resulted in the death of one victim. Police said Brandon Lloyd, 22, was found shot and was transported to the University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech University#Prison#University Medical Center#Intoxication Manslaughter#English#Air Force#The Lubbock Toastmasters#The Daily Toreador#Tech
fox34.com

City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Slaton is considering entering an agreement with Lubbock County for dispatch services, something city officials say would save money, but residents have some concerns. Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Slaton is the last municipality in Lubbock County to use its own dispatch services. If the City enters the agreement, 911 calls from Slaton would go to the Lubbock County dispatch center, but Slaton officers would still respond to scenes.
SLATON, TX
KCBD

Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired in the area of East 42nd Street...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock County unveils fix to jail records portal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners unveiled a new portal to access jail records on Monday, the first fix to issues that had local attorneys concerned about accessibility to public records last August. “One of the aspects of our software conversion that was causing a lot of headaches was this portal,” County Judge Curtis Parrish […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

8 victims identified when Lubbock couple arrested with stolen credit cards

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, a Lubbock couple was arrested after being caught with stolen credit and debit cards. Jayda Ham, 30, and Joe Aguilar Jr., 35 were found asleep at a building common for homeless people to sleep and loiter in downtown Lubbock. The suspects were awakened by...
FMX 94.5

These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?

One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy