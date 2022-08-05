Salvation Army collecting school supply donations at QC Walmarts this weekend

Read on www.wqad.com
Moline couple raises service puppy to help blind veterans, first responders
MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline couple is raising a future "canine leader." Linda and Tony Gimble help with the Leader Dogs for the Blind organization. They've raised 22 puppies and have assisted the group since 2000. Their latest puppy Jenny is one of seven newly sponsored by the Gary...
Islamic Center of the Quad Cities giving out backpacks for families in need of back-to-school help on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. — Are your kids in need of new backpacks this back-to-school this season and money is tight? The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is ready to help. The Islamic Center is holding a backpack giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at their 6005 34th Avenue location in Moline.
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
Davenport trustee Wilbur Lettinga dies at 86
Longtime entrepreneur and Davenport University Board of Trustee member Wilbur Lettinga has died at the age of 86. Lettinga served on the Davenport board for almost 50 years and also served on boards for Spectrum Health and Hope Network. He started several businesses in West Michigan including Laser Alignment, Kentwood...
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip
The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
Iowa schools receive a federal grant for local food program
The Iowa Department of Education has received a federal grant to get more local food in schools and early child care centers. It’s the second time the department has received the two-year $67,000 grant for the Iowa Farm to school program. The Iowa Department of Agriculture contributes matching funds of around $25,000.
DeWitt family opens its home to another family fleeing Ukraine
As Russian troops neared their village in February, Misha, Hannah and their son Mark packed their suitcase and fled. Ryan and Paul Purcell of DeWitt wanted to help.
150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show
One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…
Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
Moline family's ceiling collapses due to faulty construction; owners encourage checks for houses built in the '70s
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline homeowner, Ken Gullette said it was an average Sunday morning for him and his wife Nancy. That is until, the two heard a large crash come from their living room. “Suddenly, there was a 'BAM crash' and I came out and saw the ceiling had...
Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.
As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
CASI will present free music, ice cream social
The Center for Active Seniors Inc. will have an ice cream social from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Center for Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Bob Gaston New Horizons Band, The Golden Tones Chorus, and The Silver Linings Bell Choir will perform from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Celebration Hall.
Nonstop no more: Delta suspends service from Moline to Minneapolis 'indefinitely' this fall
MOLINE, Ill. — If you're flying out of the Quad Cities International Airport, soon you'll no longer be able to get a nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul. According to the airport, Delta Air Lines suspended its service from the Quad Cities to the Twin Cities effective Oct. 5. The carrier hasn't announced any plans to suspend its nonstop service from Moline to Atlanta.
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. A TV6 crew arrived at the scene just before 11 p.m. The crew reported seeing multiple police cars with their lights off and officers entering and exiting the house. Officials...
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
Clintion, IA police ask for help in search for gas station robbery suspect
CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station. According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
