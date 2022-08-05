Back to School: Here's What Students Should Know for the New School Year

Read on www.nbcbayarea.com
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open With Significant Teacher Shortages
As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
SJSU to offer five online undergrad degree programs
(BCN) — Starting next year, San Jose State University will offer students the ability to earn online degrees in five undergraduate majors. The online program targets adult learners, especially those juggling a career while trying to finish a college degree. “Access to SJSU Online will give busy professionals, parents, veterans, and community college students the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Parents embrace back-to-school preps minus mandatory COVID restrictions
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The first week of August isn’t over, and for some, it’s already the end of summer. "Surprised because it went by so fast. Like in the blink of an eye it was here," said parent Rosa Soto. The calendar, for some, says it’s time...
KTVU FOX 2
1st day of school in Oakland brings a sense of normalcy
OAKLAND, Calif. - The first bells of the new school year will ring in Oakland on Monday and students are heading back to campus with a sense of normalcy. For the first time in a long time, students won't need to worry about COVID-19 protocols. No mask mandates. And no vaccine requirements.
Public employees have until Oct. 31 to apply for federal student loan forgiveness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Christine Shae is a licensed mental health professional who works for nonprofits and schools in the Bay Area. She got her masters in 2015. “I am a first-gen student, and I'm about $180,000-plus in debt," Shae said, "And that's just to complete my schooling necessary to work in the field of mental health.”
Daily Californian
Two UC Berkeley students robbed, threatened with taser near northwest corner of campus
Two UC Berkeley students were robbed late Friday night at the area where Tolman Hall formerly was near the northwest corner of campus. According to a campus WarnMe alert sent at 2:03 a.m. Saturday morning, the two victims were robbed of their iPhone 12 and student ID by two suspects just before midnight. The suspects possessed a gun and one of them threatened the students with a taser, according to the alert.
Contra Costa County Head Start falling behind
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Tomorrow Contra Costa County supervisors will get a report that will tell them that the county’s Head Start program is falling behind. Head Start helps kids from birth to age five get ready for school. The federal government did an evaluation of the county’s program earlier this year, and the […]
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Scientists Develop Potential Game Changer in Fight Against COVID-19
Scientists at UC Berkeley are developing what could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. The easy-to-use treatment, a nasal spray that could potentially stop the virus in its tracks, has been in the works for at least two years. UC Berkeley professor Anders Naar said those years...
Launch a new career at AC Transit
AC Transit is recruiting the next generation of public transportation professionals.
Stanford Daily
Alums implore Stanford to fix disciplinary process that they allege may have contributed to student death
A group of Stanford alumni released documents alleging that administrators have consistently failed to protect students during University disciplinary proceedings. The alumni, led by lawyer Bob Ottilie ’77 and affiliated with the Student Justice Project, further alleged that, had the University implemented reforms to the campus disciplinary procedures the group had proposed, Katie Meyer ’22, who died by suicide in a campus residence in March, would “in all likelihood” be alive.
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
Daily Californian
A-Z date ideas: County fair
From rides to games to pigs, there is really no other activity like the county fair. As these fun carnivals are sweeping across the country for summertime, this is the perfect activity for any type of person this summer. If you’ve been struggling trying to find things to do as summer winds down, look no further because the fair is sure to have something for you. That’s why this week’s A-Z date idea in the Bay Area is the county fair!
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo's Samaritan House donates 3,500 backpacks to families in need
To help ease anxieties ahead of the upcoming school year, the Samaritan House, a local non-profit aimed at helping families out of poverty, held its annual backpack donation drive on Saturday. The organization gave out 3,500 backpacks full of school supplies to 1,000 families in San Mateo County.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up
Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
