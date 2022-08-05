LA County COVID Hospitalizations Fall Again

Read on mynewsla.com
Related
mynewsla.com
LA County Logs 10,000 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
mynewsla.com
UCLA: AI Tools More Rapidly Identify Substances Causing Overdose Deaths
An automated process based on computer algorithms that can read text from medical examiners’ death certificates can substantially speed up data collection of overdose deaths — which in turn can ensure a more rapid public health response time than the system currently used, according to UCLA research released Monday.
mynewsla.com
Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance recently from the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles. The man is Black, about 35, 6 feet tall, and weighs 194 pounds, and has black hair...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Residents Set Another Water Conservation Record in July
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
mynewsla.com
LA Bike Advocates Express Concern As Ban On Sidewalk Assembly Takes Effect
Dozens of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest an ordinance prohibiting people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way that took effect Monday. The ordinance was approved by the city council in June. Councilman Joe Buscaino, who proposed the ordinance, previously said it would reduce...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Set for Final Vote on Banning Homeless Encampments Near Schools
The Los Angeles City Council is set to take a final vote Tuesday to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, with protests both inside and outside the council chambers again anticipated. Last Tuesday’s meeting, when the council voted 11-3 in favor of the measure, featured...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Program to Offer 50 Jobs in Nonprofit Organizations, Government
The city of Riverside will be offering part-time jobs to 50 residents between 16 and 30 years old over the next two years as part of an initiative to promote community involvement and employment opportunities for inexperienced workers, it was announced Monday. The Youth Jobs Corps program was established under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed Monday against a nurse from Houston who is suspected of driving a Mercedes and speeding through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested Friday on...
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
mynewsla.com
Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 56th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 56th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 2.4 cents to $5.458, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped $1.004 since rising to a record high of...
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Level Since March 7
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 34th consecutive day and 41st time in the past 42 days, decreasing 2.2 cents to $5.367, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 87.9 cents over the past 42...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Nearly 150 Roosters Euthanized After Cockfighting Bust in Jurupa Valley
Nearly 150 roosters seized when deputies busted a cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley were euthanized and the property owner could face felony animal cruelty charges, officials said Sunday. After receiving reports of a large and ruckus gathering, deputies broke up the event at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block...
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Early As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people … including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, remains under arrest...
mynewsla.com
Woman with Dementia, 63, Missing in Riverside
Riverside police searched Sunday for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared from her apartment complex. Nora Love was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday at her apartment complex in the 4600 block of Van Buren Boulevard. “Ms. Love had moved from Los Angeles to Moreno Valley and then to...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
mynewsla.com
Woman with Dementia, 93, Missing from Pico Rivera
A 93-year-old woman with dementia and high blood pressure went missing Saturday from Pico Rivera and sheriff’s detectives asked the public to help locate her. Gabrielle Mary Allen was last seen at 11:15 a.m. on the 9400 block of East Aldrich Street, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot at Lancaster House Party, Expected to Survive
A man is expected to survive gunshot wounds suffered while attending a house party in Lancaster, authorities said Sunday. Deputies were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of East Avenue J-2, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station, who added that the shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries.
mynewsla.com
Rollover Crash Injures Driver North Of MoVal
A pickup truck driver was injured Monday in a rollover crash just north of Moreno Valley, which prompted a partial roadway closure. The accident happened at 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the...
Comments / 0