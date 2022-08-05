Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments

Read on krdo.com
Michael Bellamy
3d ago
what good is it gonna do the citizens of Colorado Springs turn into more unaffordable apartments so they can make more money isthe strategy with all ppl involved in these deals
Reply(1)
7
Michael Bellamy
3d ago
wait all the buildings in Denver and they had to bring their money hungry 🍑🍑 down here to exploit our city?
Reply
4
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Teen Murdered in Staff Room by Stalker CoworkerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Colorado Springs, CO
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare with FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities say residents have saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools of water, thanks to water-wise practices. In May 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities placed a water restriction for residents in an effort to conserve water despite drought conditions. "Well, I think the biggest thing that people need to The post Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Sunday marks the end of ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday was the final day of the inaugural 'Dog Days of Summer' event this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Both dogs and their owners enjoyed a fun weekend full of education, training, exercise and nutrition. The active areas such as the flyball and agility course seemed to be The post Sunday marks the end of ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosprings.com
Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs
The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
International Feast Day in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a clash of cultures at Feast Day hosted by St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, which was all about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. “I’m happy when the community is happy,” said Fr. Ricardo Rosales, pastor of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. That’s one of the main themes behind […]
mountainjackpot.com
Paint Pony Resort Gained Fame as Woodland Park’s Prime Destination Spot
Top Amenities Included a Golf Course, Heated Swimming Pool and Fine Dining Restaurant Trevor Phipps. One story often not revealed is how Woodland Park once housed a famous resort where people would visit from across the country. The resort featured a heated swimming pool, a nine-hole golf course, an air...
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Colorado Springs Indigenous Community celebrates Tipi take-down
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a three-month battle, the Colorado Springs Indigenous Community got a local restaurant and bar to take down its Tipi, citing cultural appropriation. On Saturday, originally, a protest had been scheduled, but the community decided to meet anyway. “We will always take stances against appropriation and exploitation,” said Monycka Snowbird, Program […]
KRDO
Traffic for northbound and southbound Centennial Blvd is being diverted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting a traffic accident at Centennial Blvd and Windmill Ave. Traffic, northbound and southbound, on Centennial Blvd is being diverted. CSPD is asking drivers to find an alternate route. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF...
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
7 best pizza spots in Colorado Springs
From New York Style to Chicago deep dish to a happy middle, these local Colorado Springs pizza joints are sure to please the pizza enthusiast. According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 pizza restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy a slice of heaven lands on the list:
KKTV
Armed suspect at large after robbing Colorado Springs dollar store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robber remains at large after holding up a dollar store Monday evening. Staff at the Family Dollar off Airport and Academy told police the suspect strolled into the store just before 7:30 p.m. and made a beeline for the register. Fixing his gun on the employees, he helped himself to cash.
Colorado Springs 911 needs to increase staffing
More staff is needed at Colorado Springs 911, only it has been tough filling spots since the pandemic when staffing dipped.
Pueblo Police announce dates for Community Meetings
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department shared the dates of their upcoming community meetings. PPD announced the dates for the next three community meetings happening in August and September. August 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Memorial Hall 1 City Hall Pl. August 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Christian Center 1605 S. […]
Highway 50 night detour expected this week
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that it will begin paving operations on Highway 50 during the evening hours of August 8th-10th.
Colorado Springs courses, businesses feel impact of a boom in golf
Golf is sustaining an upswing in participation around Colorado Springs and the nation after the COVID-19 pandemic drove people outdoors and ignited a new interest in the sport. A national record of 3.2 million first-time golfers was reported in 2021. Colorado Springs businesses are feeling the boom between local courses...
cpr.org
This guide lists farms and ranches in southern Colorado that sell locally produced food
From organic veggies to grass-fed beef to medicinal mushrooms, the Southern Colorado Local Food Guide published by the Palmer Land Conservancy lists dozens of producers. Will Frost is a fourth generation farmer and rancher in Fountain on 900 acres in southern El Paso County. When he goes out his door in the morning, he walks through rows of radishes, beets, tomatoes and other vegetables in their three-quarter-acre community-supported agriculture garden, and he can see the irrigation water sparkling in the alfalfa fields and cattle pastures. He said the publication will help them reach new customers.
KKTV
1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting. Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of South Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. Officers say two men were “involved in an...
Why Pueblo chiles could be spicier this year
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smoky flavor.
Colorado Springs man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity
It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
