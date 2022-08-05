ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing 2 advances in winner’s bracket

By Gary Giombetti
 3 days ago

CHERRY — The Hibbing 2 Fraboni’s team came ready to play.

Hibbing 2 rapped out 18 hits en route to a 31-0 win over Chisholm at the Iron Range Baseball Tournament Friday.

Fraboni’s batted around its order in all three innings, scoring 11, nine and 11 runs in the process.

“We got what we wanted,” Hibbing 2 co-coach Kent Swanson said. “We hit the ball in the first inning. We were able to keep putting the ball into play. We threw a lot of strikes. We didn’t have to rely on our defense to come up for us in this game.”

Chisholm did threaten in the first as Isaac Fleming singled for the only Chisholm hit of the game. That was followed by a walk to Dom Pascuzzi, but Hibbing 2 starting pitcher Brayden Rewertz followed with two strikeouts to get out of the inning unscathed.

“That mound was a little bit funky,” Swanson said. “I think the pitching rubber sits a little bit lower than most mounds. Brayden throws strikes. It was a matter of him getting used to the mound.

Once he figured out his release point, he was fine from that point.”

It would be the only inning Rewertz would pitch as his team came to the plate, sending 17 hitters to the plate, scoring 11 runs for that big lead.

Tate Swanson had a two-run double, and he scored when his hit was misplayed for an error in the outfield.

Cole Swanson hit an RBI single; Nick Stalboerger knocked in two when he reached on an error; Rewertz knocked in one on an error; Blake Ricco had an RBI double; and Cole Swanson had a two-run single. One run scored on a wild pitch.

“That’s what we were hoping for,” Swanson said. “We were hoping to not put ourselves in pressure situations. We stress to the kids that every at bat, we take it seriously. We don’t put ourselves in bad positions by swinging at balls.

“We take professional at bats. We swing at strikes. We did a good job of that in the first inning. We took what the pitcher gave us, and we put a good swing on it.”

To save innings, Swanson took Rewertz out and put in Kayan Menara, who would finish out the game.

Chisholm did get two runners on in the second, Hudson Roche and Lucian LaBarge, both by walks, but Chisholm couldn’t come up with the big hit to knock them across the plate.

Fraboni’s came up in the second and sent 14 more hitters to the plate, scoring those nine runs to take a 20-0 lead.

Coleton Hill knocked in two when he singled; Kadin Augustine hit a sacrifice fly; Menara had an RBI double; four runs scored on wild pitches; and one run scored on a throwing error.

“The key to being good isn’t having one or two hitters, it’s being able to turn that lineup over and over again,” Swanson said. “One through 10, everyone put their bat on the ball. That’s the key to success.”

Hibbing 2 would send another 16 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring 11 times.

Cameron Hartikka had an RBI groundout, and knocked in another run when he reached on an error. Cole Swanson had an RBI base hit and RBI walk; Menara had an RBI single; Aidan Folstad knocked in a run when he reached on an error; Riccio had an RBI single; and Evan Bolden had a two-run single.

Tate Swanson also knocked in a run when he reached on an error.

Rewertz allowed one hit, striking out three and walking one. Menara struck out four and walked two.

Brayden Ostervich started for Chisholm. He was relieved by Shea Showalter.

