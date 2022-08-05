Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence

Read on www.kvue.com
Related
CBS Austin
WilCo Sheriff's Office ID's elderly woman found dead on road outside Florence
Sheriff's office investigators have identified the elderly woman who was found dead last week on a road in northwest Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found dead Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence.
Temple police investigating drowning death of 21-year-old at Temple Lake Park
Temple police are investigating the drowning death of a 21-year-old man at Temple Lake Park. "Several tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful."
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
KWTX
Police in Killeen investigating after individuals fire gun at vehicles, property
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say several vehicles and property were struck by rounds after a group of individuals fired a weapon Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. The rounds were fired shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 and multiple residents called police to report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officers shoot suspect attempting to steal car near Cameron Road
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after running from an Austin Police Department officer during a routine traffic stop on Cameron Road late Monday night. At around 11:15 p.m., police said an officer pulled over a motorcyclist on Cameron Road and US 290. The motorcyclist, who had a gun, began to run and the officer took off after him on foot.
'An unfortunate incident' | Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A dog that was in the car at the moment its driver was arrested for DWI died after the car’s engine and air conditioning turned off, Round Rock police said. At around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a reckless...
Dog dies in parked, running car waiting for animal control after owner’s DWI arrest
An unusual situation in Round rock shows just how dangerous this can be - even if a car is running.
Austin man faces murder charge after gas station shooting, 2 other wrecks, police say
According to an arrest affidavit, APD said Jose Ehuric Hernandez killed a man following "a physical altercation" at a Shell gas station located at 6310 E. Ben White Blvd. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.
KWTX
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are once again sharing photos of a wanted fugitive on social media after the man, identified as Michael Ray Martin, allegedly lied about turning himself in. Martin contacted the Valley Mills Police Department last week and pleaded with officers to remove his photo from...
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
fox7austin.com
70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road
FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
APD looking for man tied to criminal mischief after road rage
APD said when officers at a gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, two drivers had been involved in "a disturbance." APD said the incident "escalated and resulted in damage to one vehicle."
fox7austin.com
Body discovered at Mt. Bonnell over the weekend
A hiker was rescued and a body was discovered at Mt. Bonnell this past weekend. This comes as there have been more than 100 wilderness rescues this year.
Body found at Mt. Bonnell as another person is airlifted from cliff
A person fell off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell and was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire, Austin Police and STAR Flight responded to a fall off a cliff at the attraction. One adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. Authorities did not reveal the identity of the person, or provide an update on their condition. Additionally, while searching for the person who fell, crews discovered the body of an "obviously deceased" adult. The person is believed to have been dead for several days, but no other information is available at this time.
Restaurant owner 'sick' after whole briskets stolen in burglary
The suspect broke into the restaurant in the early morning hours by jumping a fence and took more than 20 whole briskets that were still cooking.
Body found during Mt. Bonnell rescue identified
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
fox7austin.com
Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County
MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area on August 8. Officials said there were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels. Travis County ESD 12 said one of the fires was a brush...
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0