ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence

KVUE
KVUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Road#Florence#Crime Stoppers#Criminal Investigations#Violent Crime
KVUE

Officers shoot suspect attempting to steal car near Cameron Road

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after running from an Austin Police Department officer during a routine traffic stop on Cameron Road late Monday night. At around 11:15 p.m., police said an officer pulled over a motorcyclist on Cameron Road and US 290. The motorcyclist, who had a gun, began to run and the officer took off after him on foot.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road

FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Body found at Mt. Bonnell as another person is airlifted from cliff

A person fell off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell and was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire, Austin Police and STAR Flight responded to a fall off a cliff at the attraction. One adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. Authorities did not reveal the identity of the person, or provide an update on their condition. Additionally, while searching for the person who fell, crews discovered the body of an "obviously deceased" adult. The person is believed to have been dead for several days, but no other information is available at this time.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County

MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area on August 8. Officials said there were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels. Travis County ESD 12 said one of the fires was a brush...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy