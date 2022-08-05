Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges

Read on mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed Monday against a nurse from Houston who is suspected of driving a Mercedes and speeding through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested Friday on...
Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
Anne Heche Reported in Critical Condition; Police Await Bloodwork in DUI Probe
As police await blood tests on Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a fiery crash in Mar Vista last week, the actress was reported Monday to be in critical condition with a significant pulmonary injury requiring ventilation. “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping...
Rollover Crash Injures Driver North Of MoVal
A pickup truck driver was injured Monday in a rollover crash just north of Moreno Valley, which prompted a partial roadway closure. The accident happened at 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the...
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
Nurse in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Early As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people … including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, remains under arrest...
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine
A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
Teen, Father Arrested In Connection With Fatal Collision In La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said. The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was expected to be sent to juvenile hall, La Habra...
LAPD Searching For H&R Tow Truck Driver Who Fatally Struck Woman
Police were searching Sunday evening for a hit-and-run tow truck driver who reportedly sped down a South Los Angeles street and fatally struck a 68-year-old woman who had gone to her car to retrieve something. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the corner of St. Andrews Place and...
Man Killed in Lancaster Shooting Identified
A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Gabriel...
Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed in Downey
An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center, and a police investigation continues Tuesday in identifying a suspect. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson...
La Habra Police Searching For H&R Driver Who Critically Injured Bicyclist
A 53-year-old bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by Chevrolet Silverado in La Habra. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West La Habra Boulevard, La Habra police reported. The man was transported to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics...
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Central City
A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Woman in Her 90s Found Walking Alone in South LA Reunited with Family
A woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area has been reunited with her family, police said Monday. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to identity her. On...
Man Gets 2 Years in Deadly Hit and Run
A 26-year-old Bellflower man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for a hit-and-run vehicular manslaughter that killed two men in Santa Ana. Damian Chavez was racing with another driver whose car slammed into a tree in the 3200 block of South Bear Street about 9:15 p.m. on April 20, 2019. The car burst into flames and the victims, 39-year-old Jerman Marquez and 29-year-old Richard Inda, were pronounced dead at the scene.
LASD Searching For Missing East LA Girl, 16
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said. The death was reported about 6 a.m. at 2698 Bristol St., the CHP said. A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. There was no...
