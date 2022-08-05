Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.

Read on www.wdam.com
WDAM-TV
Man attempts to escape jail after pleading guilty to shooting Moss Point K-9
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who just pleaded guilty to shooting a K9 in Moss Point is now facing a jail escape charge. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said Richard McGuire cut through one fence and scaled another Friday trying to escape. McGuire’s being held at the Pearl River County jail as he awaits sentencing for the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 Buddy.
WDAM-TV
Alleged home invasion suspect shot by Jones Co. homeowner
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A homeowner shot an alleged home invasion suspect overnight on Earl Brashier Road, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The homeowner said a suspect, identified by JCSD as 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into his home. Fearing for his safety, The homeowner fired one round from a handgun, striking Smith in the arm.
WDAM-TV
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says
mageenews.com
Press Release from the Magee Police Department
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The morning of August 6th deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at a residence inside the city limits of Magee. Officers spoke with the complainant and the complainant signed an affidavit for simple assault domestic violence.
WDAM-TV
JCSD seeking suspects in Professional Automotive burglary
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying suspects in a burglary at Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive in the Powers community on Thursday, August 4. Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals shown in the security is asked to call...
WLBT
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 8/1-8/8
DUI 1st – 3 DUI 2nd – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in eight days, a lighting bolt of violence struck the same spot. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.
WDAM-TV
Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins. She is described as a Black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2, around...
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
Jones County man arrested after deputies find meth, 28 weapons
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in Jones County after deputies found meth, weapons and more on Thursday, August 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said agents conducted a search warrant at a home on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin community. They said agents found 58 grams of […]
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff Berlin gives back-to-school safe driving warning
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish. According to the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to a report of flames in the Hebron community just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
WLBT
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured on Sunday after a crash in Simpson County. It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road when a motorcycle driven by Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is searching for a Hattiesburg man in connection to an aggravated assault charge. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said Raju Brandon Neapollioun, 38, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on one count of aggravated assault. Neapollioun is a black male who stands approximately 5 ft....
WAPT
