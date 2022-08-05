Ice cream freezer washes ashore on Nantucket Beach

Read on whdh.com
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
CHATHAM. Mass. — It’s been the summer of the shark off Cape Cod with hundreds of reported sightings, but a new venomous creature is now making its presence known. Harding’s Beach in Chatham was closed to swimmers Saturday afternoon after a number of Portuguese man o’ wars washed ashore.
CHATHAM, Mass. — A Cape Cod beach closed Saturday afternoon after a “number” of Portuguese man o’wars washed ashore, officials say. The sightings happened at Harding’s Beach in Chatham, according to a tweet from the town. The beach was closed to swimming until 4 p.m.
