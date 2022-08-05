ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Infowars host Alex Jones ordered to pay another $45M in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents for lies about massacre

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ALEX Jones has been ordered to pay another $45million in punitive damages by a Texas jury on Friday to the parents of a first-grader killed in the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

The Infowars conspiracy theorist has falsely called the shooting, which killed 20 children and six adults, a hoax orchestrated by the government to enact stricter gun laws.

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $45million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook victim
Yesterday, he was ordered to pay the family $4.1million in compensatory damages Credit: Rex

In total, Jones will pay $49.3million, which is less than the $150million originally sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis.

The couple’s six-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was one of the victims killed in the deadliest classroom shooting in US history.

Yesterday, Jones was ordered to pay the family $4.1million in compensatory damages.

Compensatory are intended to compensate the injured party for loss or injury, however, punitive damages are awarded to punish a wrongdoer.

Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing Heslin and Lewis, released a statement after Thursday’s verdict was announced.

"Today we secured $4.1million on behalf of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis. Having already secured $1.5million in fines from Mr Jones, the plaintiffs are now due $5.6million that Alex Jones will have to pay them.

"This does not include punitive damages to be decided tomorrow and additional sanctions pending before the court.

"Neil and Scarlett are thrilled with the result and look forward to putting Mr Jones' money to good use.

"Mr Jones on the other hand will not sleep easy tonight.

This is the first time Jones has been held financially responsible for his lies about the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut.

The family’s attorneys urged jurors to put down a punishment that could potentially put Infowars out of business.

“You have the ability to stop this man from ever doing it again,” said Wesley Ball, an attorney for the parents to the jury.

Heslin told jurors on Tuesday that Jones' falsehoods had made his life “hell” and led to harassment and death threats against him by people who believed he lied about his son’s death.

Over the years, Jones has been known for falsely claiming the event was a "giant hoax" that was carried out by actors who oppose the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Jones went as far as to claim the massacre was staged using crisis actors.

However, on Wednesday, Jones acknowledged the shooting, telling the Austin jury that it was "100 percent real".

“I unintentionally took part in things that did hurt these people’s feelings,” said Jones, who also acknowledged raising conspiracy claims about other mass tragedies, “and I’m sorry for that.”

The Infowars host looked dumbstruck during Wednesday's hearing when told his attorney had accidentally exposed his text message records to the opposition lawyer representing the parents of a murdered child.

"Did you know 12 days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you've sent for the past two years?" said attorney Mark Bankston said according to HuffPost.

"And when informed did not take any steps to identify it as privilege?"

Jones filed a motion for mistrial after he was made aware of his leaked text messages in court. However, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble denied the request.

Jones is facing two other defamation lawsuits from Sandy Hook families in Texas and Connecticut.

