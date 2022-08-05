ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGHLIGHTS: 2022 Saints Training Camp – Day 9

By Aaron S. Lee
METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — For the fourth time this week, the New Orleans Saints opened its training camp to fans at the team’s training facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, La.

Not even a late practice shower could dampen the spirits of the specatiors or the mood of the team as they completed the ninth day of camp in full pads.

Video: Tyrann Mathieu talks return to the New Orleans Saints on day 8 of training camp

Head coach Dennis Allen talked to media following practice:

Saints’ 2022 second-round draft choice Alontae Taylor (Tennessee) also spoke with media following practice. The rookie cornerback talked about his chemistry with second-year corner Paulson Adebo, who the Saints took in the third round of last year’s draft.

And even cleared up the proper pronunciation of his first name.

The Saints will host another open practice on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. before taking their second day off on Sunday.

The team will travel to Houston next week to play the Texans in the first of three preseason games before their regular season kicks off on the road against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sept. 11.

