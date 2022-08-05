Airport chaos after over 1000 US flights are canceled and 3,700 delayed following second-worst day for flying this month

MORE than 1,000 flights were canceled and 3,700 were delayed by mid-afternoon on Friday — following the second-worst day for flying this month.

The number of cancelations jumped to nearly 1,500 flights by the evening in the second consecutive day of disruptions, ruining tens of thousands of travelers' plans across the country.

The reason behind the travel disruptions is thunderstorms making their way along the East Coast, which prompted delays at John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York, as well as Newark Liberty International in New Jersey, The Associated Press reports.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the average ground delay at JFK, as of Friday evening, was a minimum of 81 minutes due to thunderstorms and a maximum delay of 291 minutes.

Delays were also reported at Boston Logan International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Meanwhile, American Airlines canceled over 200 flights, which account for six percent of the air company's schedule.

"We're currently managing weather delays and cancellations which have also affected other carriers," American Airlines tweeted in response to one Twitter user's complaint, according to NBC DFW, adding that "cancelations are never part of the plan."

And Republic Airways also canceled more than 200 flights, which is 20 percent of its schedule. The company operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.

The delayed flights were traveling within, into, or out of the United States.

One day prior, 1,200 US flights were canceled, which Flight Aware noted was the highest number of cancellations since July 25.

Thursday cancellations totaled 4.6percent of all scheduled flights across the country.

AP News reports that more than 21,000 flights were canceled in June 2022, 1.8 percent more than June 2019.

And July 2022 saw approximately 14,000 flights canceled.

Meanwhile, American Airlines has reportedly canceled more than 1,800 flights that were scheduled to depart from Philadelphia this year due to staff shortages.

The cancellations will affect flights in September and October, according to Travel Watch.

American, the largest airline company in the US, has struggled to fully staff flights throughout the year.

The company has suffered shortages of both qualified pilots and flight attendants, according to Philly Caller.

Thousands of pilots retired during the pandemic and others were bought out while recruitment dipped.

Since the pandemic, travel restrictions were lifted and more Americans took to the skies again, major airlines have struggled to keep up with demand, particularly around the holidays.

