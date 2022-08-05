ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Airport chaos after over 1000 US flights are canceled and 3,700 delayed following second-worst day for flying this month

By Danielle Cinone
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbVVn_0h6faEc600

MORE than 1,000 flights were canceled and 3,700 were delayed by mid-afternoon on Friday — following the second-worst day for flying this month.

The number of cancelations jumped to nearly 1,500 flights by the evening in the second consecutive day of disruptions, ruining tens of thousands of travelers' plans across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYRnZ_0h6faEc600
By midafternoon Friday, 3,700 flights were delayed — a number which grew to 7,286 in the evening, according to Flight Aware Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVZQv_0h6faEc600
Travelers are seen inside Boston Logan International airport earlier this year Credit: WBZ

The reason behind the travel disruptions is thunderstorms making their way along the East Coast, which prompted delays at John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York, as well as Newark Liberty International in New Jersey, The Associated Press reports.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the average ground delay at JFK, as of Friday evening, was a minimum of 81 minutes due to thunderstorms and a maximum delay of 291 minutes.

Delays were also reported at Boston Logan International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Meanwhile, American Airlines canceled over 200 flights, which account for six percent of the air company's schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcVx6_0h6faEc600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbPwN_0h6faEc600

"We're currently managing weather delays and cancellations which have also affected other carriers," American Airlines tweeted in response to one Twitter user's complaint, according to NBC DFW, adding that "cancelations are never part of the plan."

And Republic Airways also canceled more than 200 flights, which is 20 percent of its schedule. The company operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.

By midafternoon Friday, 3,700 flights were delayed — a number which grew to 7,286 in the evening, according to Flight Aware.

The delayed flights were traveling within, into, or out of the United States.

One day prior, 1,200 US flights were canceled, which Flight Aware noted was the highest number of cancellations since July 25.

Thursday cancellations totaled 4.6percent of all scheduled flights across the country.

AP News reports that more than 21,000 flights were canceled in June 2022, 1.8 percent more than June 2019.

And July 2022 saw approximately 14,000 flights canceled.

Meanwhile, American Airlines has reportedly canceled more than 1,800 flights that were scheduled to depart from Philadelphia this year due to staff shortages.

The cancellations will affect flights in September and October, according to Travel Watch.

American, the largest airline company in the US, has struggled to fully staff flights throughout the year.

The company has suffered shortages of both qualified pilots and flight attendants, according to Philly Caller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGWG7_0h6faEc600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8pUb_0h6faEc600

Thousands of pilots retired during the pandemic and others were bought out while recruitment dipped.

Since the pandemic, travel restrictions were lifted and more Americans took to the skies again, major airlines have struggled to keep up with demand, particularly around the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsvNX_0h6faEc600
Travelers are seen waiting in line at San Francisco International Airport earlier this summer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOaCp_0h6faEc600
Passengers are seen inside a busy Newark International Airport in July 2022 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Comments / 94

Boone120
3d ago

They really want us to continue to believe it’s all weather? They are getting as bad as Fauci, the CDC and Biden.

Reply(3)
55
Kanehi
2d ago

Companies listened to Fauci and the CDC to follow the vaccine mandate and fired people who didn't take it. People got fired or quit from their job because of this false mandate and now companies are losing profitability because their work force has declined and can't handle the surge in business.

Reply(2)
20
Deborah Martin
2d ago

I'm so glad I retired from a 45 year career as a flight attendant a few years ago. I feel the pain of my fellow flight Attendants when flights are canceled, getting re-routed, pilot's showing up late or they have exhausted their duty time. There is so much that passengers don't understand about our duty limitations. It's a mess for everyone.

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#Dfw Airport#Jfk Airport#Flights Canceled#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Associated Press#Nbc Dfw#Republic Airways#American Eagle#Delta Connectio
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
Thrillist

Delta Just Announced 3 New Direct Routes

While many airlines have scaled back their flight schedules, Delta is adding more and more routes. Just last month, the carrier announced an ultra-short trip between NYC's LaGuardia Airport and Hartford, Connecticut. Now, three longer-haul routes are joining the roster. The Atlanta-based airline is adding never-before-operated, nonstop flights from Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
655K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy