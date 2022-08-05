Approved bond to provide local fire department with new station

Read on upnorthlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer says work to replace Benton Harbor lead service lines is ahead of schedule
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the project to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines is more than 80% complete, which is ahead of schedule. Whitmer made the announcement Sunday afternoon while visiting Pearl Street in Benton Harbor, where she talked with residents about the water crisis plaguing the city.
UpNorthLive.com
U.S. Coast Guard active shooter training
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie is hosting law enforcement from across the area for an active shooter training exercise. It's happening throughout the day Tuesday at the Coast Guard facility on Water Street. The exercise involves Coast Guard members, area law enforcement and civilian...
UpNorthLive.com
NC sheriff receives feedback online after decision to put AR-15s in schools
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A sheriff in North Carolina is receiving feedback online – both positive and negative – after deciding to put AR-15 rifles on school grounds. In a nearly five-minute Facebook Live video, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said county School Resource Officers will...
UpNorthLive.com
Employers still failing to hire enough workers, despite unemployment decreases
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Unemployment is nearing record lows, but northern Michigan businesses still can't hire enough workers to handle to load. "The situation is dire," said Rob Dickinson, the regional director of businesses services at Northwest Michigan Works!. "There are help wanted signs, you can see them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
White Lake man arrested for operating under the influence, carrying concealed weapon
DETROIT, Mich. - A White Lake man has been arrested for an OWI and CCW after being stopped for not having a license plate. Authorities say the incident happened on 8 Mile Road and Meyers just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. New links: Motorcyclist dead after motorcycle...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. She says right now she’s only experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer says she is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me...
UpNorthLive.com
5 injured, 4 in custody after Maryland carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit that led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast DC, according to D.C. police. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The 1600 block of Alabama...
UpNorthLive.com
Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access
LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
A sunny week ahead for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The sun will shine Tuesday with just a few passing fair-weather clouds. A great day to celebrate National Book Lovers Day on the beach!. There will be light wind, mainly from the north 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures from 72 to 78 degrees...
UpNorthLive.com
Rainy start to the week
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU )-- Rain moves through the state Monday. The heavier showers will come thru northern Michigan during the morning and midday hours. Look for downpours and some lightning. Highs will average 68 degrees in the Upper Peninsula and 70 degrees across the northern Lower Peninsula. Wind will turn...
Comments / 0