FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
‘It takes a special person’: County has new firefighters
The Burlington County fire service welcomed 36 new firefighters into its ranks late last month at the county’s fire academy graduation. The graduation ceremony was held at the Burlington County Institute of Technology in Westampton (BCIT) to mark the end of cadet training. Each graduate attended 59 training sessions that totaled 220 hours.
camdencounty.com
Widening Project on Cross Keys Road to Begin in September
(Camden, NJ) – A $6.9 million road project that will widen Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Pine Hill, Gloucester Township and Winslow Township is set to begin at the end of September. This project will widen a 1.25 mile stretch of Berlin Cross Keys Road to two lanes in either direction with a center turning lane. The widening will encompass the area between the Camden County Technical School campus at 343 Berlin-Cross Keys Road (CR 689) to Turnersville Road (CR 688.)
thesunpapers.com
Haddon Fortnightly hosts annual mum sale
The Haddon Fortnightly Mum Sale is back! It’s time to order some of these beautiful and hardy mums to add the rich colors of autumn to your landscape palette. This year’s sale will feature plants of the same high-quality as in the past, and the prices remain untouched by inflation.
Could the Old Friendly’s in Clementon, NJ Be Transforming Into Something Right on Trend?
Have you been wondering what, if anything, will become of the old Friendly's Restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township? Well, there's reportedly a proposal to bring something right on trend to the vacant building. With all the construction going on across the road (Super Wawa; new car wash), I'd...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting for Public Health Measures
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, announced an emergency council meeting to discuss the City’s monkeypox and Covid preparation response and the need to dedicate resources to ensure residents are protected. The meeting will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5 pm. The Biden Administration has...
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
NBC Philadelphia
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street
Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
Atlantic County’s Green Tree Golf Course in Poor Condition
What's with the county-owned - and taxpayer-funded (at least partially) golf course?. In a sentence: It kind of sucks. A couple of friends and I played the Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township this past weekend, and we were terribly disappointed by the shape of the course. A...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Health Team Seeks a Chief Program Officer
Trenton Health Team is seeking a creative and passionate operational leader with a proven track record to join its Senior Leadership team as Chief Program Officer (CPO). As a partner and advisor to the Executive Director and the Board of Trustees, the CPO will have operational accountability for all program areas. Reporting to the Executive Director, they will be an integral member of the six-person Senior Leadership team and will be responsible for directing the development, implementation and monitoring across programs and initiatives.
Rollerskating and Skating Boarding is Illegal in This Jersey Shore Town
OCEAN CITY, NJ – If your idea of a Jersey Shore vacation includes lacing up...
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
thesunpapers.com
Art center to offer free trials
The Mullica Hill Art Center is now offering free trial classes for kids that will be new students. They are offering classes three days a week from beginner to advanced artists. Class schedule:. Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. ages one to three. Toddler class to be taken with...
Clashes erupt as deputies clear encampments in front of University City Townhomes
Sheriff’s deputies followed through on a judge’s order and cleared out the encampment in front of the University City Townhomes. Protesters have been trying to stop the owners of the property from selling the affordable housing community.
Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton
Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds’ Big Day In Trenton, NJ
Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds will travel to Trenton, New Jersey today and appear before all 40 State Senators. It’s his confirmation day. The senators will be exercising their supreme role of advice and consent. Rarely do you find the exact right person for a key position. Reynolds...
thesunpapers.com
Retired township officer now in Martial Arts Hall of Fame
Kenn Hill is a retired Cinnaminson police officer who was recently inducted into Atlantic City’s Martial Arts Hall of Fame, not for his law enforcement work but as a stuntman. Hill developed an interest in film and television while watching Jack Mahoney’s wild stunts in the 1950s TV western...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester City Traffic Advisory: Aug. 8-Nov. 11 Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure on Nicholson Road Between University & Oxford Aves.
NJDOT will be locating utilities on Route 76 from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, November 11. There will be a partial road closure westbound on Nicholson Road between University and Oxford Avenues. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours for an extended period of time, motorists should be...
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
987thecoast.com
Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County
There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
