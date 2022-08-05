ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woodridge man fired shots into Chicago park; police find handwritten notes about mass shootings in vehicle

By Kasey Chronis
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Chicago

3 men taken into custody after shooting in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man saw three other men inside of his parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. He confronted the men and one offender fired shots. The victim was shot in the taken and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Fbi#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime#Columbine#Shotspotter#Fox
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while confronting car thieves in Kenwood; 3 in custody

CHICAGO - A man was shot while confronting car thieves Tuesday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood. The 38-year-old saw three males inside his parked car around 12:13 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to Chicago police. He approached the vehicle and confronted the suspects when...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment

CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA thief arrested after stealing bag on Red Line train: police

CHICAGO - A person was arrested after allegedly stealing the bag of a CTA Red Line train rider Tuesday morning on the North Side. A man in his 40s was riding a Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station around 3:15 a.m. when someone came up and stole his bag, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man out on probation charged in violent Naperville home invasion

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man who was out on probation was denied bail Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, fought with residents and smashed the windows of two vehicles. Adam Stone, 24, was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bicyclist robbing women of jewelry on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies in recent weeks in Belmont Central, Belmont Heights and Cragin on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the man approaches elderly females on his bicycle and then uses force to take the women's necklaces, police said in a statement. He then flees on the bicycle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials

CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy