Woodridge man fired shots into Chicago park; police find handwritten notes about mass shootings in vehicle

3 men taken into custody after shooting in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man saw three other men inside of his parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. He confronted the men and one offender fired shots. The victim was shot in the taken and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
Man shot while confronting car thieves in Kenwood; 3 in custody
CHICAGO - A man was shot while confronting car thieves Tuesday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood. The 38-year-old saw three males inside his parked car around 12:13 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to Chicago police. He approached the vehicle and confronted the suspects when...
Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment
CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Chicago police alert Northwest Side businesses to string of burglaries, vehicle thefts
Chicago police put businesses on alert after a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Albany Park and Grand Central. Chicago police said a number of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts have happened over the past month in Districts 17 and 25.
Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
Police investigate homicide in Roseland after body found in garbage can
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a body was found in Roseland on Monday as a homicide.A female victim of unknown age was found dead in a garbage can in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago police said.Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.Police provided no further details.
CTA thief arrested after stealing bag on Red Line train: police
CHICAGO - A person was arrested after allegedly stealing the bag of a CTA Red Line train rider Tuesday morning on the North Side. A man in his 40s was riding a Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station around 3:15 a.m. when someone came up and stole his bag, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man out on probation charged in violent Naperville home invasion
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man who was out on probation was denied bail Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, fought with residents and smashed the windows of two vehicles. Adam Stone, 24, was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic...
Bicyclist robbing women of jewelry on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies in recent weeks in Belmont Central, Belmont Heights and Cragin on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the man approaches elderly females on his bicycle and then uses force to take the women's necklaces, police said in a statement. He then flees on the bicycle.
Cards Requested For Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting
A card-drive initiative is taking shape for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park. After spending almost a month in pediatric intensive care, Cooper was recently transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Sen. Julie Morrison, who is running for re-election...
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
Crime Stoppers seeks leads in teen's unsolved Homan Square shooting death
Crime Stoppers is working to find new information about a Homan Square teen who was killed this past April. Police have yet to identify any suspects.
Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials
CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
Caught on video: Chicago police seek suspect who shoved man onto CTA train tracks
In a video released by police, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.
