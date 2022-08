FBI offering $5k for information on Shiprock murder

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a four-year-old murder. The body of 67-year-old Herbert Whitehorse was found in an arroyo in Shiprock on May 3, 2018.

An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head. Whitehorse was last seen alive in the Shiprock area in mid-April of that year. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online .

