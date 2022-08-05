Grand jury indictes Gresham man for July hit-and-run

GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.

