Grand jury indictes Gresham man for July hit-and-run

Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Video footage captures brazen Old Town shootout; police looking for more suspects
Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the shootout. The Portland Police...
Portland police airplane catches video of gunfight
Police said the shooting happened in Old Town near Northwest Fourth and Davis. Dozens of bullets were fired, but no one was hurt. KGW News.
Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized
A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
Juvenile in custody after Salem shooting injures 2
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder after a Salem shooting injured two. Officers with the Salem Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. Arriving officers found a 24-year-old woman and...
Security guard stabbed in the head near Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a security guard in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center Monday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded to the convention center, located off Northeast Lloyd and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just after 3 p.m. for...
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
Officials investigating fire at Roseway Theater
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior. Opened in the 1920s, the...
Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case
GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.
Shooting near Mary’s Club sparks $5M lawsuit
A new civil lawsuit claims a private security guard was the one who shot and killed a teenager and wounded two others outside Mary's Club in Portland on July 29.
2 injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night. Witnesses near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter. Officers did not find any victims at the...
1 injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
‘It belonged to my dad’: Gresham man’s antique pickup truck stolen twice
GRESHAM, Ore. — The bright orange pickup truck sat outside a Gresham apartment building Sunday morning. To some, the 1974 Datsun is just a regular old truck, but for owner Jesse Christensen, it’s much more. "Had it all my adult life," he said. "It belonged to my dad."
11th annual 'Kyron's Car Show' raising awareness on missing Oregon child's case
It’s been more than 12 years since Kyron Horman disappeared from his elementary school in Northwest Portland, and the community gathered over the weekend for a car show that looks to keep the search going. Sunday was the 11th annual Kyron's Car Show in Beaverton. Kyron was last seen...
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Woman killed in Old Town stabbing ID’d, suspect faces murder charge
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing in Old Town on Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Man killed by car after confrontation in Gresham; driver arrested, police say
A driver ran over a man with his car Wednesday in the alley behind Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham. Gresham police arrested Donald Troy Bighaus, 52. He could face second-degree murder and hit-and-run charges, police say. Neither person is connected to the school. Bighaus and the victim, who has...
