Purdue’s Brandon Newman, Ethan Morton Help USA East Coast in Win Over San Julia All-Stars

Read on www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hummel reflects on state of Purdue basketball
Hummel visited Fort Wayne during Wednesday's "Bigger than Basketball" fundraiser.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue TE goes down with season-ending injury, per report
Purdue’s tight end group has taken a hit. According to a report from Tom Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, redshirt junior Garrett Miller went down with a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s practice. Dienhart reported it was a non-contact injury. According to Dienhart, Miller was slotted to serve as the...
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs
Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Lafayette Eagles hosts Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was very hot outside, but that didn't stop people from enjoying the Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show Saturday afternoon. Evan Anders was a McCutcheon High School student who died in a car crash over a year ago. A wide variety of classic cars from...
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
homeofpurdue.com
10 Reasons to Dine at Triple XXX Family Restaurant
Triple XXX Family Restaurant has been serving the Greater Lafayette area since 1929! It's a local favorite as well as one of our staff's top picks around town. Why? Here are 10 reasons we LOVE Triple XXX!. 1. Breakfast is served ANYTIME! The hardest part is deciding what breakfast to...
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Construction zone crashes plaguing stretch of I-65 in Boone County
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction zone crashes continue to plague parts of I-65 in Boone County, causing lengthy backups for drivers. The latest accident closed sections of the interstate near Thorntown for almost four hours Sunday. The crash involved a semi, which had its rear axle detached in the incident, with...
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call
ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
Current Publishing
New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
Semi-truck causes 10-car pileup, injuring 4 and shutting down I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A crash involving a total of 11 vehicles, including a semi-truck hauling flammable liquids, shut down Interstate 69 in Madison County for hours on Sunday and sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the 227-mile marker between Rangeline and...
WLFI.com
Local art museum has new executive director
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette appointed its new executive director Friday evening. Chris McCauley began his new position last Monday, succeeding Kendall Smith. Smith retired last December after serving as executive director for 15 years. McCauley tells News 18 that he's very excited to...
Court docs: Police arrest Indiana coach accused of selling weed to students
A Plainfield High School assistant football coach was arrested on drug dealing charges and is accused of selling marijuana to students, per court documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLFI.com
New hair salon sets up shop in Tippecanoe Mall
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A new hair salon has set up shop in the Tippecanoe Mall. The owner h…
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe
The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance
ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
WLFI.com
One suspect in custody after death in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County. According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Comments / 0