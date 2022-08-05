Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls IYO SKY Putting Racist Fan In His Place in NXT

Read on 411mania.com
Sasha Banks shows off new look ahead of WWE return
WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that Banks and Naomi’s WWE return is imminent after they agreed to come back. WWE announced on SmackDown that the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will finally take place as it starts this Monday on Raw. Before Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon, who resigned, there had been no talk within WWE regarding this tournament, originally announced in May after Banks and Naomi were stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
Carmella Injured at WWE Live Event
Fans at the live event in North Charleston, South Carolina are reporting that Carmella appeared to have been hurt during her match, though WWE has not yet confirmed this. In a Triple Threat Match, Bianca Belair faced off against Asuka and Carmella to defend her RAW Women’s Championship. However, early in the match, Carmella was sidelined due to an incident.
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
Stephanie McMahon Was Heavily Criticized Internally For Poor Performance In Sales & Partnerships
Stephanie McMahon had a ton of responsibilities in WWE as she is the daughter of Vince McMahon. She did her best as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, but that is over now. She was also criticized backstage for a good reason. After Vince McMahon finally announced his retirement last...
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
Another Former WWE Star Returning on Tonight’s RAW?
Tommaso Ciampa has devoted tonight’s United States Title bout to the late great Harley Race, as was previously mentioned. Ciampa seemed to imply in another post that a former WWE superstar might return tonight on Monday Night Raw. While there have been whispers about Johnny Gargano’s next step in...
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
Houston Wrestling Memorabilia Uncovered
In the modern era, so much of the history of professional wrestling is preserved on film and available at the push of a button. The combination of wifi, smart phones, and streaming networks allow fans to shuffle through the digital pages of wrestling history almost instantly. It might be a WWWF Madison Square Garden show from the 1970s with those concrete rings, an NWA super card of the 80s where the blood flowed freely on the canvas, or the spectacles of the 90s when the business was at such a boom period.
Tamina Snuka: Anyone Would Love To Join The Bloodline
Tamina Snuka is ready, willing, and able if she is called upon to help out her family. The second-generation Pro Wrestler and thirteen-year WWE Veteran Tamina Snuka is ready to join The Bloodline if the opportunity presents itself. Tamina was a guest on the Out of Character Podcast and spoke about the potential and being ready for it if the time is right.
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
