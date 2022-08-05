Outdoor events in Sonoma County Aug. 7-16, 2022

Aug. 9

Windsor: Train your dog to walk politely on trails at Foothill Regional Park with a certified dog trainer. Attendees can expect to walk 2.5 to 4 miles. Bring your own water and snacks. Dress in layers, and bring a hat and sunscreen. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations are made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. No registration required. 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Foothill Regional Park, 1351 Arata Lane. Meet at parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3PR0iHn.

Aug. 14

Glen Ellen: Lace up your hiking boots and join others on a guided moderate 5.5-mile hike on the Upper Fallen Bridge trail, through Jack London State Historic Park’s revitalized historic orchard. Hikers will have a chance to see varieties of apple, pear and plum trees planted before World War II. Wear sturdy shoes and bring hiking poles, a snack and plenty of water. Meet in the ranch lot on the right as you enter the park. Tickets: $10, plus a parking fee. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3vvnaUE.

Healdsburg: Learn how 150 years of resource extraction and human settlement have changed the landscape of Sonoma County. At Riverfront Regional Park’s redwood grove, attendees will learn about the area’s transition from a gathering place to a quarry. Bring water and snacks, dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations are made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration required. For more information, contact Ellie Muelrath at Elspeth.Muelrath@sonoma-county.org. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Meet at Redwood Grove group picnic area. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3PTgvf9.

Kenwood: Join Dan Levitis at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park for a slow, wheelchair-accessible excursion for those new to bird-watching at dusk. Bring binoculars if you have them, although the park will have a few pairs to lend. Bring water, and consider bringing a flashlight and a jacket. The entire event takes place on the Creekside Nature Trail, a 0.9-mile ADA-accessible trail. Benches are available along the way for resting if needed. Tickets are $10, plus parking fee. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn lot. Go to bit.ly/3SeoEMG for more information and tickets.

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground has slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Buimmc.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3zs1Ksq.

