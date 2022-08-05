Read on www.hometownstation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Alyssa Reeder, as they talk about addicts. Cary starts off his show by talking with Alyssa, about drugs and other addictions. Alyssa happens to be an addict herself and she talks about her story of being an addict. Alyssa goes more in depth on her life and what doing drugs has done to affect her own wellbeing, and her families well being.
Santa Clarita Radio
Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake
A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
Santa Clarita Radio
As Temperatures Hit Triple Digits This Weekend, Santa Clarita Arrests Decreased
Santa Clarita saw a drop in arrests as temperatures hit triple-digits over the weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 12 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 18, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Rescued After Crashing 150 Feet Off Sand Canyon
One person was rescued and transported after plunging 150 feet over the side of Sand Canyon Road Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call involving a vehicle that plunged 150 feet down an embankment off Sand Canyon Road near Placerita Canyon Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
COC To Host Welcome Day 2022
College of the Canyons (COC) is set to host a welcome day Friday for all incoming students. The one-day event is set to welcome new students and their families on Aug.12 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Valencia campus with conference workshops that discuss a variety of topics such as the school’s nursing program, career paths and tips on how to become a successful student.
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Crashes Into Two Light Poles In Newhall Crash, Driver Possibly Impaired
A possible drunk driver was transported to the hospital after colliding with two separate poles in a Newhall crash Monday. Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a Newhall crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Suspicious Object’ At SCV Sheriff’s Station Prompts Investigation
A “suspicious object” left at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station led to the closure of the station to the public on Monday evening. The incident has been cleared and the suspicious object deemed safe, according to law enforcement officials. “A male purchased an item resembling an...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita School Districts Welcomes Back Students To The Classroom
After two months of road trips, international traveling, staying indoors and relaxing, the Santa Clarita school districts are getting ready to open the lecture books for another year. Five public school districts and three private districts reside in Santa Clarita and all with varying first days and schedules. William S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Telly’s Charburgers Offer A Delicious Option For Your Next Family Dinner
Santa Clarita families and couples simply want fun, relaxing dinner locations that make them feel at home, which is why Telly’s Charburgers is one of their favorites. Telly’s Charburgers is the Santa Clarita 50s diner for the whole family to enjoy, and their burgers are known for their tastiness.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Encore Chorale Offer Fall Season For Seniors
Santa Clarita Encore Chorale is offering it’s fall season program “Encore Creativity for Older Adults’ to local seniors interested in chorus singing. No auditions are necessary for the program hosted at Newhall Church of the Nazarene. “Encore’s mission is to provide accessible arts education and performance opportunities...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested In Saugus For Outstanding Warrant, Possession Of ‘Large Amount’ Of Meth
A man was arrested in Saugus last Thursday for possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant. On Thursday, deputies with the Special Assignment Team patrolling the 26200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus noticed a vehicle not adhering vehicle code driven by a man with an outstanding warrant, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
foxla.com
Nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash released from hospital, being held on $9M bail
LOS ANGELES - Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Residents Reminded To Drive Safe During Back-to-School Safety Month
August marks the month most Santa Clarita students go back to school, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to drive safely during Back-to-School Safety Month. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” said Sergeant...
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Women Arrested At Magic Mountain For Stealing
Two women were arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing the victim’s belongings at Magic Mountain while she was on a ride. On Wednesday, deputies at Magic Mountain were alerted by a victim stating her property had been stolen from a cubby while she was on a ride, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Coalition, Dr. Neal Green, Healing California Free Dental Help Local Families
On Saturday the Santa Clarita Coalition, Dr. Neal C. Green and Healing California partnered up at Wiley Elementary School to provide free dental and vision care for the public, helping many local families. The inaugural health clinic was launched at 10 a.m. Saturday and opened to the public until 4...
Santa Clarita Radio
JCI Santa Clarita Foundation To Host Launch Party
JCI Santa Clarita Foundation is set to host a taco-themed launch party for the new branch of JCI, available to all residents with tickets. JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4), which means donations are not tax-deductible. In an effort to support the community, JCI created JCI Santa Clarita Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that allows donations to be tax-deductible.
Santa Clarita Radio
Multi-Vehicle Crash Impacts Traffic Through Castaic
A multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic through Castaic Sunday. Around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least four vehicles were involved, according to...
Comments / 0