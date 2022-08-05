ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Alyssa Reeder, as they talk about addicts. Cary starts off his show by talking with Alyssa, about drugs and other addictions. Alyssa happens to be an addict herself and she talks about her story of being an addict. Alyssa goes more in depth on her life and what doing drugs has done to affect her own wellbeing, and her families well being.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake

A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

As Temperatures Hit Triple Digits This Weekend, Santa Clarita Arrests Decreased

Santa Clarita saw a drop in arrests as temperatures hit triple-digits over the weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 12 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 18, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Person Rescued After Crashing 150 Feet Off Sand Canyon

One person was rescued and transported after plunging 150 feet over the side of Sand Canyon Road Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call involving a vehicle that plunged 150 feet down an embankment off Sand Canyon Road near Placerita Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

COC To Host Welcome Day 2022

College of the Canyons (COC) is set to host a welcome day Friday for all incoming students. The one-day event is set to welcome new students and their families on Aug.12 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Valencia campus with conference workshops that discuss a variety of topics such as the school’s nursing program, career paths and tips on how to become a successful student.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita School Districts Welcomes Back Students To The Classroom

After two months of road trips, international traveling, staying indoors and relaxing, the Santa Clarita school districts are getting ready to open the lecture books for another year. Five public school districts and three private districts reside in Santa Clarita and all with varying first days and schedules. William S....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale Offer Fall Season For Seniors

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale is offering it’s fall season program “Encore Creativity for Older Adults’ to local seniors interested in chorus singing. No auditions are necessary for the program hosted at Newhall Church of the Nazarene. “Encore’s mission is to provide accessible arts education and performance opportunities...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested In Saugus For Outstanding Warrant, Possession Of 'Large Amount' Of Meth

A man was arrested in Saugus last Thursday for possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant. On Thursday, deputies with the Special Assignment Team patrolling the 26200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus noticed a vehicle not adhering vehicle code driven by a man with an outstanding warrant, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Residents Reminded To Drive Safe During Back-to-School Safety Month

August marks the month most Santa Clarita students go back to school, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to drive safely during Back-to-School Safety Month. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” said Sergeant...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway

A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Women Arrested At Magic Mountain For Stealing

Two women were arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing the victim’s belongings at Magic Mountain while she was on a ride. On Wednesday, deputies at Magic Mountain were alerted by a victim stating her property had been stolen from a cubby while she was on a ride, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio

JCI Santa Clarita Foundation To Host Launch Party

JCI Santa Clarita Foundation is set to host a taco-themed launch party for the new branch of JCI, available to all residents with tickets. JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4), which means donations are not tax-deductible. In an effort to support the community, JCI created JCI Santa Clarita Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that allows donations to be tax-deductible.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Multi-Vehicle Crash Impacts Traffic Through Castaic

A multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic through Castaic Sunday. Around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least four vehicles were involved, according to...
CASTAIC, CA

