Public Safety

Suspect smashed windows of more than 2 dozen vehicles on LI: Police

 3 days ago

Authorities on Long Island arrested a man who they said smashed the windows of more than two dozen cars.

Tejinder Singh, 28, is charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree and 27 counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

Police said Singh went on a vandalism spree Thursday morning in East Meadow, smashing car windows.

He was stopped and arrested shortly after the incident, in which 25 vehicles were damaged.

He told authorities - quote - "I just grabbed some bricks and started breaking things."

Investigators linked him to two earlier incidents as well.

Frustrated car owners said they were confused as to why someone would do this and said it was a rare occurrence for the area.

"From what they told me, that he was just a normal guy, having a bad day, but who has a bad day and decides to smash cars," Marcelo Villatoro said.

"It's a very weird thing. It's a safe neighborhood and that's what was very strange about it," Gary Leschen said.

Singh was arraigned Friday morning at First District Court in Hempstead.

