IRONWOOD, MI— Police had to tase an Ironwood man when they tried to arrest him on several felony warrants last week. Ironwood Public Safety officers on Friday went to a residence on Coolidge Avenue to arrest the subject for various crimes on different occasions. The man had an assaultive past, so assistance was requested from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, Hurley City Police Department, and the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

IRONWOOD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO