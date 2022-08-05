Read on www.superiortelegram.com
Related
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior, Man Found
UPDATE (August 8, 5;15 p.m.) — The man who went missing Sunday morning near Madeline Island has been found dead. La Pointe Police say the 41 year-old, Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire jumped off one of the Eagles Nest cliffs inside the Big Bay State Park Sunday afternoon. It...
wnmufm.org
Assaultive suspect tased by police in Ironwood
IRONWOOD, MI— Police had to tase an Ironwood man when they tried to arrest him on several felony warrants last week. Ironwood Public Safety officers on Friday went to a residence on Coolidge Avenue to arrest the subject for various crimes on different occasions. The man had an assaultive past, so assistance was requested from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, Hurley City Police Department, and the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
boreal.org
35-year-old man arrested after causing standoff with police in New Duluth
A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself...
FOX 21 Online
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
Daily Telegram
Superior Fire Department to offer monthly car seat clinics
SUPERIOR — The Superior Fire Department hosted its first car seat clinic since the pandemic began Thursday, Aug. 4. Members plan to hold monthly clinics the first Thursday of every month, alternating between noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. The next one will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.
FOX 21 Online
Woman Flips Car In Downtown Duluth, Facing Possible DUI Charge
DULUTH, Minn. — A suspected drunken driver is accused of flipping her car in the heart of downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the busy intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. Duluth Police say the 65 year-old woman crossed...
Daily Telegram
Committee adopts new wage plan for Douglas County workers
SUPERIOR — Douglas County employees will be paid more in 2023 after a wage market update revealed more than half of all county workers earn less than market-rate wages. The county’s administration committee approved a plan Thursday, Aug. 4, that will eliminate the lowest pay grade, alter salary ranges, and expand room for growth within individual positions to keep the county competitive in the labor market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Telegram
Mary Jo Omberg
Mary Jo (Golat) Omberg, 73, formerly of Superior and Appleton, Wisconsin, and longtime resident of The Villages, Florida, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at The Beehive Homes, Duluth, Minnesota. She was born December 25, 1948, in Superior, WI, daughter of Isabelle (Clark) and Joseph P. Golat, Jr. Mary Jo...
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
Daily Telegram
Sharon A. Botten
Sharon A Botten (Otier) passed away peacefully July 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Sharon was born June 15, 1944, in Cheyenne Wyoming to William (Bill) and Shirley Otier. She grew up in Billings Park. graduating from Cathedral High School and attending technical school in Superior, studying business and accounting. She was married to her husband of 43 years, Dale R Botten on March 17, 1979.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
Community packs Superior School Board meeting to discuss gender identity in curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior parents packed the room, spilling down the hallway Monday night to discuss part of a fifth grade curriculum that teaches gender identity. Superior Superintendent Amy Starzecki said she hadn’t seen a school board meeting so packed since mask mandates started. This time,...
Daily Telegram
Superior shop aims to rehome arts and crafts supplies
SUPERIOR — A Superior store that focuses on arts, crafts and sustainability opened Monday, Aug. 1, in the former Campus Barber Shop space, 709 Belknap St. Reclaim Creative Reuse, sandwiched between A&W Family Restaurant and Champion’s Lounge, is an arts and crafts store that operates like a thrift store. The business tagline is "where creativity meets sustainability."
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: Copp captures Day 2 at Superior Fair Races
SUPERIOR — Brule’s Kyle Copp started on the pole position and then raced to his second Super Stock feature win of the season on the second night of the Fair Races Friday, Aug. 5, at Gondik Law Speedway. Terran Spacek, of Phillips, Wisconsin, finished second while Andy Grymala...
Comments / 0