Rodizio Grill to open first location in Oklahoma
A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
city-sentinel.com
“Scissortail Park Takes Flight” event celebrates Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision
OKLAHOMA CITY – The new southernmost section of Scissortail Park, a MAPS 3 project, will open to the public on Friday, September 23, and will connect to the north end of the Park via the Skydance Bridge. A weekend of free activities are planned to celebrate the completion of...
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
Metro woman claims she was kicked out of Oklahoma City shelter
A metro woman is searching for a place to go after she claimed she and her four kids were kicked out of a shelter.
“She is wasting away in front of our eyes,” Teen on the road to recovery after rare diagnosis
A teen is on the road to recovery and getting ready to start her senior year after battling a mysterious illness her family was afraid would take her life.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bricktown (OKC)
Bricktown is a famous District located on the eastern side of Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. This entertainment district showcases the bustling and hustling nature of Oklahoma City, always buzzing and energetic. It is known as the place where everything happens, featuring a large number of retail stores, restaurants,...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Metro woman says bad gasoline left her with $1,000 repair bill
A metro woman was left to pay a near $1,000 bill to fix her car and she claims the whole situation was caused by bad gas at a metro convenience store.
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
news9.com
Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week
This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
news9.com
Del City Fire Department To Oversee School Zones
DEL CITY, Okla. - The DCFD will be stationed at school zones to help escort students across the road. The department said it wants drivers to take it slow and watch for kids crossing the street.
ocolly.com
Devon Energy announces Sports Lab initiative with OSU and OU
Devon Energy announced a new partnership with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University Thursday morning in an effort to influence the youth in Oklahoma through STEM education. The initiative, Sports Labs, will be an incorporation of both sports and science into a learning program that will excite young kids about STEM and sports.
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down., but now as students head back to school as early as next week, OU Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma... and they say it can come fast.
