23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bricktown (OKC)

Bricktown is a famous District located on the eastern side of Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. This entertainment district showcases the bustling and hustling nature of Oklahoma City, always buzzing and energetic. It is known as the place where everything happens, featuring a large number of retail stores, restaurants,...
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week

This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
Devon Energy announces Sports Lab initiative with OSU and OU

Devon Energy announced a new partnership with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University Thursday morning in an effort to influence the youth in Oklahoma through STEM education. The initiative, Sports Labs, will be an incorporation of both sports and science into a learning program that will excite young kids about STEM and sports.
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
