Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb, legislators pass abortion ban bill as first in the nation

By Mark Peterson, Monica Murphy
WNDU
 3 days ago
WNDU

Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19. The governor released a statement in which she said she was only experiencing mild symptoms. “This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

First Alert Full

Their message—cool your engines and slow down. Upton is visiting communities in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District to acknowledge recipients of federal grants that he helped support in congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

West Nile Virus found in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the St. Joseph County Department of Health say that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes has been identified in northeastern Mishawaka. St. Joseph County is one of nine counties in Indiana where mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been found...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire Monday morning in St. Joseph County. It happened in the 22000 block of State Road 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Truck crashes into Indian Village home

INDIAN VILLAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews in St. Joseph County were called after a truck crashed into a home in Indian Village on Monday morning just north of the roundabout at Douglas Road and Juniper Road. Juniper Road was briefly blocked off, but has since reopened to traffic. Stay...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

