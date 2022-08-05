Gov. Holcomb, legislators pass abortion ban bill as first in the nation

Read on www.wndu.com
Related
WNDU
Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
WNDU
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19. The governor released a statement in which she said she was only experiencing mild symptoms. “This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.
WNDU
First Alert Full
Their message—cool your engines and slow down. Upton is visiting communities in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District to acknowledge recipients of federal grants that he helped support in congress.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer visits Benton Harbor as lead line replacement project hits 80 percent completion
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor early Sunday afternoon to observe the progress on the city’s lead service lines (LSLs) replacement project. She was joined by Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad and other local leaders in talking with residents about the progress...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County. Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. Potts will...
WNDU
West Nile Virus found in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the St. Joseph County Department of Health say that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes has been identified in northeastern Mishawaka. St. Joseph County is one of nine counties in Indiana where mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been found...
WNDU
Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire Monday morning in St. Joseph County. It happened in the 22000 block of State Road 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
WNDU
Truck crashes into Indian Village home
INDIAN VILLAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews in St. Joseph County were called after a truck crashed into a home in Indian Village on Monday morning just north of the roundabout at Douglas Road and Juniper Road. Juniper Road was briefly blocked off, but has since reopened to traffic. Stay...
Comments / 1