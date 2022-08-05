Indiana State Fair announces 16 Band Day finalists

Read on www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
Ivy Tech Community College offers affordable training and education
There are many things to consider when thinking about a college education, and now we’re introducing Education Mondays with Ivy Tech Community College. Dr. Lorenzo Esters is the Indianapolis Campus Chancellor and joined us today to give more information about his vision for post-secondary education in Indianapolis. Esters spoke...
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
Lilly, Visit Indy speak out against abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hours after Governor Eric Holcomb signed a strict new abortion bill into law, one of Indiana’s largest companies spoke out against the measure. “Lilly recognizes that abortion is a divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana. Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States. We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s – and Indiana’s – ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world. While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.
Indiana reports 11,096 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Lilly: Abortion law will make it harder for future investments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company says Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, signed into law Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb, could make it more difficult to attract talent and negatively impact plans for future growth in the state. In a Saturday morning statement, Lilly...
Experts: Businesses have some leverage in abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts and a state lawmaker on Monday said two of Indiana’s largest employers can best make good on their statements against an abortion ban if they follow through. Eli Lilly & Co. and Cummins released statements on Saturday criticizing the abortion ban lawmakers approved and...
First rebate checks from the state will go in the mail next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage.
Jewish community: various religious perspectives held little bearing in abortion vote
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The passing of SB1 sparked celebrations and disappointment. Both Jewish and Muslim community members are among those pushing back, as they say the decision didn’t factor in other religious perspectives. Jewish leaders say even the introduction of the legislation in July was a disappointment in...
Rain chances to start next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Humidity remains high for now, but there is relief in sight for mid-week. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers and storm. Most pop-up storms in the southern half of Indiana will come to an end at sunset. Low temperatures in the mid 70s. TOMORROW:...
‘All INdiana Politics’: abortion bill signed into law; remembering Rep. Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”:. Catch reaction to SB1 being signed into law and what it means for Indiana’s future. Hear tributes and remembrances from around the state for U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi.
