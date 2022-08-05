ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more

By Mackenzie Grell
 3 days ago
knopnews2.com

Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
LEXINGTON, NE
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha

WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln East football looks to expand winning culture

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln East Spartans are ready for a clean slate as they head into the 2022-23 season. Despite a fairly strong 2021 showing, the team says they want to continue building the winning program. “We wanna make a winning culture here,” East senior Sam Cappos...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools to extend classes for Robinson Elementary students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools released their plan to make changes to the upcoming school year for Ada Robinson Elementary students after announcing a delayed opening on Friday. School officials say that changes to the schedule will ensure that all instructional time requirements are met. The first...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln artists use the sun to inspire creation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- With the summer sun continuing to beat down on the city of Lincoln the last thing you’d expect to do is use the heat to your advantage to create art. Two local artists did just that as part of the Lincoln Porch Art Palooza interactive stop.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Southwest Lincoln crash sends one to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The driver of a Mustang was sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after turning in front of a semi. The crash took place around 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of US 77 and West Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police say. The...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Platte River flows back near Columbus

What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
COLUMBUS, NE
wnax.com

Missouri River Reservoirs Falling

Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
OMAHA, NE

