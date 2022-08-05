Deputies searching for burglars tied to 35 Bridge City car break-ins

Read on www.fox8live.com
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wgno.com
Man suspected of stealing packages from home on Milan Street, wanted by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspected thief is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after taking packages from a home in an Uptown neighborhood. Officers say the crime happened Wednesday, August 3, and was captured on surveillance cameras in the area. According to the NOPD, officers have asked...
wgno.com
NOPD: Man wanted after stealing cash from Archdiocese vending machines
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person they say is wanted for the burglary of a Warehouse district business. The incident reportedly happened on August 2. Investigations discovered, that the subject went inside the...
20-year-old confesses to being behind the wheel after deadly crash in Cut Off
On Monday, August 8, Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of a man accused of drinking and driving which resulted in the death of a man from Lafourche Parish.
2 shootings and one homicide in 3 hours NOPD reports
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings and a homicide that happened within three hours of each other on Sunday. According to an NOPD report, the first shooting happened at about 2:47 at the
WDSU
NOPD off-duty police officer robbed and injured in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans off-duty police officer was robbed and injured in the French Quarter on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, police responded to a call of a simple robbery in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street. A 16-year-old juvenile suspect has...
NOLA.com
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
NOPD needs help in finding a burglary suspect
The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a business burglary that occurred on July 28, 2022, in the 400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
NOPD needs your help in finding a dangerous stunt driver
New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted for reckless driving and stunt driving in the streets of New Orleans.
Warrant issued for two accused of burglarizing a vehicle in Warehouse District
On July 3, Quinn and Gomash entered a parking garage in the 600 block of John Churchill Chase Street and burglarized a vehicle, say officers. A warrant has been issued for their arrests on charges of Simple Burglary.
Double shooting near Morrison Road sends two men to the hospital
According to the NOPD, officers learned that two people were shot in the 7000 block of Martin Drive near Morrison Road.
WWL-TV
Man shot, killed in Pines Village
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the Pines Village area. The shooting happened Sunday before 5:30 p.m. near the 4100 block of Downman Road, according to investigators. Officers said they responded to a call of a...
WDSU
Home in Slidell catches on fire, firefighters believe the cause to be lightning
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 responded to a house fire on Monaco Drive on Monday. The fire is suspected to be caused by a lightning strike, as heavy thunderstorms have been passing through the area. The homeowner was home at the time of the...
Man found dead on Downman Road, NOPD searching for answers
According to the NOPD, officers found an unidentified man unresponsive in the 3900 block of Downman Road just after 5:20 p.m
Lafourche man arrested after lying to police investigating a fatal crash
Louisiana State Police says they have arrested 20-year-old Jaquan-Maleek Hebert from Golden Meadow in the investigation of a crash that killed 43-year-old Michael Guill.
fox8live.com
Loranger man dies after a fatal car crash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday evening, police say
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old man from Loranger died in a fatal crash Saturday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug.6), police investigated a fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road. During the investigation, police identified the 22-year-old as...
fox8live.com
Law Street stabbings
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, was arrested Sunday (Aug. 7) after New Orleans police said she stabbed two toddlers inside a home in the 3100 block of Law Street. A 4-year-old girl later died and her 2-year-old brother was listed in critical condition. Fox 8 partnered with the Salvation Army on Saturday...
wbrz.com
I-10 blocked Saturday night following police chase, crash; suspect at large after fleeing on foot
KENNER - Two lanes of I-10 East were blocked off Saturday night following a police chase and crash on the highway. Kenner police told WWL-TV the chase happened during a traffic stop on Loyola Drive when the suspect sped off towards I-10 East. While police were chasing the vehicle, the...
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
NOPD: Girl dies in stabbing; mother arrested
New Orleans police say a second juvenile, a boy, is in critical condition after the Sunday morning stabbing in the Florida Area of New Orleans.
New Orleans PD investigating three shootings in 24 hours
For the second time in 24 hours, a shooting in New Orleans East lands a person in the hospital. Those shootings happened within a half-mile of each other.
