ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

More than 500 businesses sign letter opposing abortion restrictions in Indiana

By Camila Fernandez
WISH-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Indiana's abortion ban exceptions come with a catch

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as Governor Eric Holcomb quickly signed legislation creating a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
WISH-TV

Experts: Businesses have some leverage in abortion debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts and a state lawmaker on Monday said two of Indiana’s largest employers can best make good on their statements against an abortion ban if they follow through. Eli Lilly & Co. and Cummins released statements on Saturday criticizing the abortion ban lawmakers approved and...
INDIANA STATE
thestatehousefile.com

Do Indiana kids count?

After 50 years, the dog finally caught the car. In case you're wondering what I'm talking about, the state of Indiana just passed a near-total ban on abortion. Abortion is now illegal in Indiana except for rape and incest (up to 10 weeks) and up to 20 weeks when it comes to a fatal fetal anomaly and cases of serious health risk to the mother.
INDIANA STATE
beckersdental.com

Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
WTWO/WAWV

Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Lilly, Visit Indy speak out against abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hours after Governor Eric Holcomb signed a strict new abortion bill into law, one of Indiana’s largest companies spoke out against the measure. “Lilly recognizes that abortion is a divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana. Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States. We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s – and Indiana’s – ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world. While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees. 
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 11,096 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest

There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy