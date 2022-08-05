Melissa Etheridge tests positive for COVID, cancels Fishers, Elkhart concerts

Read on www.wishtv.com
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Performing arts industry is flourishing in Indianapolis
Tom Alvarez is an experienced theatre journalist here in Indianapolis, and a Life.Style.Live! contributor. He gives us insights into what’s happening behind the scenes in the exciting world of performing arts. Alvarez said the business of performing arts is flourishing right now, especially after Covid-19 cases have lowered. Audiences...
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
WISH-TV
Dress for Success Clothing Drive to benefit Central Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boone County Commissioners and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Dress For Success Indianapolis (DFSI), are hosting a clothing donation drive August 5-15. DFSI empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools that are necessary to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
readthereporter.com
The British invade Hamilton County!
The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
boatlyfe.com
Faces Of The Great Lakes Grand Prix
<!– People: Faces Of The Great Lakes Grand Prix. Based on the most recent numbers available, 31,191 people live in Michigan City, Ind. Last night’s street parade through the town celebrating today’s PlayTradez Great Lakes Grand Prix attracted approximately an estimated 20,000 spectators. Said throttleman Grant Bruggemann...
WISH-TV
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to host Wicket World of Croquet on Aug. 13
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will soon play host to one “wicket” day of croquet. The 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet returns to the Presidential Site’s south lawn on Saturday, Aug. 13. Croquet lovers will compete for a chance to have their...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Red Hill Fiber Mill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about Red Hill Fiber Mill. Spitler met...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
WIBC.com
Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
Current Publishing
New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
WISH-TV
‘This really is history’: World’s first smart mailbox in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Lawrence is opening its doors to new technology for mail delivery. On Monday, traditional postal mail was delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. The smart mailbox can receive or send food, medicine, groceries, and more. “We’ve talked to the Guinness...
WISH-TV
Wicket World of Croquet tournament, Aug. 13
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whitney Ball with Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined News 8 Sunday to talked about the 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet tournament coming Aug. 13. “Lots of really great food, beer, wine, Hotel Tango will be there, Sun King will be there,” Ball said. The...
WISH-TV
Black community feels left out of DeHaan Estate development talks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — M Development, a developer based in Aspen, Colorado, recently bought the 100-plus-acre DeHaan Estate and is now asking the City of Indianapolis to rezone it into commercial property. However, some members of the Black community that live around the Estate say they’ve been left out of...
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
WISH-TV
Why backpack-related injuries can send kids to the E.R.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As students get back into the classroom, health officials are warning families about backpack-related injuries. Dr. Catherine King, a muscular radiologist with Northwest Radiology in Indianapolis, says an estimated 7,500 children each year go to the emergency room with injuries related to heavy backpacks. “Some of...
WISH-TV
Fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered at funeral
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a final farewell to fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz was 24 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 31 in Elwood. Nearly a week later, people from...
wbiw.com
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River. On Saturday, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Carroll County Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning that occurred near the area of 600 block of North 1225 West.
