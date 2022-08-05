Tulsa Boys Home Holds Fundraiser To Raise Money For Orphans In Ukraine

Read on www.news9.com
Community fundraiser held for Tulsa bar destroyed in fire
TULSA, Okla. — Funds are being raised to help rebuild a beloved bar and cultural landmark. The Yellow Brick Road Bar was a total loss after a fire tore through much of the building last month. On Saturday, the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa hosted YBR Night to help...
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
Back-To-School Community Book Fair Hosted In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow is getting ready for back-to-school with a community book fair. The Book Pantry on West Houston Street is hosting the event on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's a children's room with books, a media room for audio and vinyl, and even a vintage National Geographic magazine section.
Broken Arrow Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch
Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week with a bike ride to brunch Sunday morning. The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District. The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show. "We want the community members,...
School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
2 Hip Chicks Roadshow Happening At Claremore Expo Center
The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow is taking pace at the Claremore Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be 120 booths featuring vintage home decorations, antiques, gifts, clothing and more. The cost to get in is $5 at the door, kids ages 13 and under are...
Dogs Cooldown At McClure Park K-9 Splash Party
Dozens of dogs and even their owners got to cooldown Sunday at a dog pool party. This is the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Park in Tulsa. After Tulsa Parks' Pools close for the summer, they have a pool day for the pups. Sunday afternoon, News On 6's Chinh Doan...
Local man records original song at Church Studio
Local man records his original song called "Love is Patient, Love is Kind" at the historic Church Studio
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa
It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa. If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
Sapulpa Soccer Club Hosts Stickball Tournament
The Sapulpa Soccer Club hosted a Stickball tournament on Saturday. Stickball is a street version of baseball, played with sticks and a rubber ball. People also enjoyed live art, Native American fry bread, an eating contest and prizes. "A lot of these kids grew up playing this game, and doing...
School Districts Prepare COVID-19 Protocols As Children Return To Classrooms
Students across Green Country are heading back to school as health officials report the current COVID-19 strain making the rounds is highly contagious. State Health Experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is resulting in fewer severe cases than in previous surges, but they said schools need a robust sick policy and recommend a layered approach that can change based on the number of cases in your schools' county through the CDC’s Community Level Tracker.
Tulsa Public Schools Hosting Back-To-School Bash At Parent Resource Center
Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom in less than two weeks. The district is inviting parents and kids to their second annual back-to-school bash Saturday at the TPS Parent Resource Center near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fraudsters are using local businesses as part of their scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) told FOX23 how scammers are taking advantage of people looking for work. Now they’re detailing how someone tried to use a local business as part of their scam. Christina Hageny is the president of Valor Payroll Solutions in Tulsa. She...
Silver Alert cancelled for 62-year-old Tulsa man
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/06/22) 8:44 p.m. — According to Tulsa Police, James walked himself back into the St. John’s ER around 8:00 p.m. He is being examined by medical staff. A Silver Alert has been issued for 62-year-old James Barnes, according to Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
