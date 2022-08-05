ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Boys Home Holds Fundraiser To Raise Money For Orphans In Ukraine

By Meredith McCown
news9.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news9.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend

The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Back-To-School Community Book Fair Hosted In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow is getting ready for back-to-school with a community book fair. The Book Pantry on West Houston Street is hosting the event on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's a children's room with books, a media room for audio and vinyl, and even a vintage National Geographic magazine section.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch

Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week with a bike ride to brunch Sunday morning. The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District. The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show. "We want the community members,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches

Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

2 Hip Chicks Roadshow Happening At Claremore Expo Center

The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow is taking pace at the Claremore Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be 120 booths featuring vintage home decorations, antiques, gifts, clothing and more. The cost to get in is $5 at the door, kids ages 13 and under are...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Dogs Cooldown At McClure Park K-9 Splash Party

Dozens of dogs and even their owners got to cooldown Sunday at a dog pool party. This is the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Park in Tulsa. After Tulsa Parks' Pools close for the summer, they have a pool day for the pups. Sunday afternoon, News On 6's Chinh Doan...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Poetry#Art Festival#Charity#Neff Brewing
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa

It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa. If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Soccer Club Hosts Stickball Tournament

The Sapulpa Soccer Club hosted a Stickball tournament on Saturday. Stickball is a street version of baseball, played with sticks and a rubber ball. People also enjoyed live art, Native American fry bread, an eating contest and prizes. "A lot of these kids grew up playing this game, and doing...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

School Districts Prepare COVID-19 Protocols As Children Return To Classrooms

Students across Green Country are heading back to school as health officials report the current COVID-19 strain making the rounds is highly contagious. State Health Experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is resulting in fewer severe cases than in previous surges, but they said schools need a robust sick policy and recommend a layered approach that can change based on the number of cases in your schools' county through the CDC’s Community Level Tracker.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert cancelled for 62-year-old Tulsa man

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/06/22) 8:44 p.m. — According to Tulsa Police, James walked himself back into the St. John’s ER around 8:00 p.m. He is being examined by medical staff. A Silver Alert has been issued for 62-year-old James Barnes, according to Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy