‘Pack the Bus’ school supplies donations distributed to 10 school districts Friday

KWQC
Islamic Center of the QC provides backpacks to community
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities gave away 120 backpacks to the community. The Islamic Center of the QC gave away backpacks and ice cream to families to prepare for the school year. About eight volunteers helped distribute the backpacks throughout the afternoon. Farida...
ourquadcities.com
Students supplied with fun & full backpacks
More and more school districts are getting closer to back-to-school time and organizations across the area are helping families with school supplies and other resources. One of the more popular events was in Clinton on Saturday. It’s happened for almost 30 years now. Kids got to enjoy themselves with...
KWQC
Eastern Iowa Community College welcomes new chancellor
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges welcomes Sonya J. Williams, Ph.D. as the District’s eighth Chancellor. “I couldn’t be more excited to begin my role as Chancellor for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges,” said Williams. “Together, we are an engaging, inspiring, committed community and I am ready to work with faculty, staff and students to stand firm in this commitment.”
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
KWQC
Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mount Olive Church of God in Christ provides families with school supplies for the new year. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ, located on 1020 N Ripley St, Davenport, has provided families with school supplies for ten years. This year, families arrive at the church...
Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.
As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
iheart.com
Davenport trustee Wilbur Lettinga dies at 86
Longtime entrepreneur and Davenport University Board of Trustee member Wilbur Lettinga has died at the age of 86. Lettinga served on the Davenport board for almost 50 years and also served on boards for Spectrum Health and Hope Network. He started several businesses in West Michigan including Laser Alignment, Kentwood...
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s INSI6HT takes a deeper look into an important community aspect of the Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families. When one member of a family is enlisted, the entire family unit is impacted by military lifestyle. INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable discussion:
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
KWQC
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. A TV6 crew arrived at the scene just before 11 p.m. The crew reported seeing multiple police cars with their lights off and officers entering and exiting the house. Officials...
ourquadcities.com
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
WQAD
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
KWQC
Crews respond to Burlington garage fire Monday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday. The fire department responded around 11:21 a.m. to the 1300 block of Agency Street for a report of a structure fire, according to a media release. Crews arrived on scene about 11:24 a.m. to find a...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
KBUR
Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool
Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
ourquadcities.com
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip
The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
ourquadcities.com
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
Corydon Times-Republican
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
