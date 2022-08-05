Lafayette Parish SROs prepare for the upcoming school year

Read on www.kadn.com
Lafayette Parish School System preparing for transportation issues as first day of school approaches
The school bus driver shortage that plagued the previous two schools years lingers on
Unanimous vote removes corporal punishment in St. Landry Parish
The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously to remove corporal punishment District Policy Manual.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office set up a realistic active shooter drill at J.H. Williams Middle School
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office set up a simulation of an active shooter situation at J-H Williams Middle School in Abbeville to teach officers the correct techniques to stop an intruder.
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.
Rayne woman charged with theft from co-worker
Lashelle Dugas, 25, faces one charge of felony theft.
Opelousas man shot in attempted armed robbery
Opelousas Police responded to a complaint regarding a man who had been shot in the area of B. Alley.
New gender policy has people in the LGBTQ+ community outraged
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has recently implemented a policy regarding sexual identity in schools.
theadvocate.com
LCG sues attorney for Lafayette City Court over alleged public records violation
Lafayette Consolidated Government on Monday filed a lawsuit against Gary McGoffin, attorney for Lafayette City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law. McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records, including a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was appointed by Guillory in October to serve as interim police chief, then was fired in January following an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment.
EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple narcotics arrests were made last week in separate incidents.
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
UPDATE: missing Iberia Parish teens found
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is seeking the public's assistance to help locate two runaway teens.
KPLC TV
Allen Parish dive teams searching for missing man on Whiskey Chitto
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Dive teams with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who vanished while canoeing on the Whiskey Chitto outside Oberlin. The man was reported missing around 5 p.m. Monday, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
Gun buy back in New Iberia kicks off annual event
Increased gun violence in New Iberia has community leaders coming together to get guns off of the streets. Hosting a gun buy back is a solution they believe may help the issue.
KLFY.com
3 men arrested in St. Landry Parish, alleged attempted catalytic converter theft
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), three men were arrested for allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles. OPD said that on July 31, officers responded to a call of suspicious persons that appeared to be attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles at a car dealership.
Eunice baby suffocated after slipping between bed and wall as he slept
A six-month-old baby boy suffocated after slipping between a bed and a wall as he slept
FOUND: 13-year-old girl reported missing by New Iberia Police
New Iberia Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday, Aug. 8.
theadvocate.com
Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'
Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
