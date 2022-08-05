ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Water Recycling in Landscaping Act

California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 7, Division 1, Chapter 3, Article 10.9 provides the Water Recycling in Landscaping Act, which is contained in Sections 65601 to 65607. Article 10.9 was added in 2000 by Chapter 510. Section 65601 names the act. Section 65602 provides five...
California’s Parent Accountability and Child Protection Act

California has a number of formal acts in statute. Civil Code Division 3, Part 4, Title 1.81.45 provides the Parent’s Accountability and Child Protection Act, which is contained in Section 1798.99.1. Title 1.81.45 was added in 2018 by Chapter 872. Section 1798.99.1 provides that a person or business that...
California Nearshore Fisheries Management

California has a number of formal acts in statute. Fish and Game Code Division 6, Part 3, Chapter 2, Article 17 provides the Nearshore Fisheries Management Act, which is contained in Section 8585 to 8589.7. Article 17 was added in 1998 by Chapter 1052. Section 8585 names this Act. Section...
California Environmental Farming Act

California has a number of formal acts in statute. Food and Agricultural Code Division 1, Part 1, Chapter 3, Article 8.5 provides the Cannella Environmental Farming Act of 1995, which is contained in Section 560 to 570. Article 8.5 was added in 1995 by Chapter 928. Section 560 names the Act.
California Park and Playground Act

California has a number of formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 4, Division 3, Part 2, Chapter 7 provides the Park and Playground Act of 1909, which is contained in Sections 38000 to 38011. Chapter 7 was added most recently in 1974 by Chapter 426. Section 38000 names the Act. Section 38001 provides that the chapter is be liberally construed to promote its objects.
