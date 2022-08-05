Read on www.mypanhandle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tracking tropical wave & more storms in local forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances remain high as we have plenty of moisture available this week. Most of the activity will come from mid-morning to afternoon pop-up showers and storms. The threat of heavy rainfall and strong wind gust is almost always present with summer storms. We...
Coast Guard: Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into Louisiana Gulf Coast on Monday
TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WGNO) — Recovery crews were on-site on the Louisiana Gulf Coast after officials say an oil tank platform collapsed near Terrebonne Bay, dumping thousands of gallons of oil into the water on Monday. According to the Coast Guard 8th District Heartland the district was notified by...
MLK Rec Center demolished Monday morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City will be welcoming a new state-of-the-art rec center in place of the old one. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center has been a staple in the Glenwood community since the 60s. Greg Dossie, came to the demolition...
Bay County Library offering free educational resources for students
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you have a child heading back to school this month, the Northwest Florida Regional Library system has free programs to help your child achieve success in the academic year. Getting a library card is free and getting one unlocks access to thousands of books,...
