Panama City, FL

Tracking tropical wave & more storms in local forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances remain high as we have plenty of moisture available this week. Most of the activity will come from mid-morning to afternoon pop-up showers and storms. The threat of heavy rainfall and strong wind gust is almost always present with summer storms. We...
MLK Rec Center demolished Monday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City will be welcoming a new state-of-the-art rec center in place of the old one. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center has been a staple in the Glenwood community since the 60s. Greg Dossie, came to the demolition...
Bay County Library offering free educational resources for students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you have a child heading back to school this month, the Northwest Florida Regional Library system has free programs to help your child achieve success in the academic year. Getting a library card is free and getting one unlocks access to thousands of books,...
