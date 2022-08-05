Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs

HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs.

According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office , deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports about a potential puppy mill located on the property. They made contact with the woman, whose identity has been withheld, and asked her questions about the dogs in her possession.

Umatilla County authorities say they saw many adult dogs believed to be terriers in cages throughout the trailer. The dogs were of various ages and sizes. After speaking with the responding deputies, she agreed to voluntarily turn over some of the dogs to an animal rescue facility in the area.

They launched an investigation for Animal Neglect and brought the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office into the fold to consider their course of action. Through this process, the woman was contacted once again, agreeing to relinquish the right to a dozen dogs who are now in the custody of an animal rescue facility.

On August 4, a detective visited the location to make contact with the woman to find that it was no longer there. They currently do not have any leads on her current whereabouts or the condition of any dogs left in her custody.

The District Attorney’s Office has been informed to potentially prosecute her for neglecting these animals, Umatilla County officials say.

