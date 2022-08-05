ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6j4b_0h6fS5XI00

HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs.

According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office , deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports about a potential puppy mill located on the property. They made contact with the woman, whose identity has been withheld, and asked her questions about the dogs in her possession.

Umatilla County authorities say they saw many adult dogs believed to be terriers in cages throughout the trailer. The dogs were of various ages and sizes. After speaking with the responding deputies, she agreed to voluntarily turn over some of the dogs to an animal rescue facility in the area.

READ: Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

They launched an investigation for Animal Neglect and brought the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office into the fold to consider their course of action. Through this process, the woman was contacted once again, agreeing to relinquish the right to a dozen dogs who are now in the custody of an animal rescue facility.

On August 4, a detective visited the location to make contact with the woman to find that it was no longer there. They currently do not have any leads on her current whereabouts or the condition of any dogs left in her custody.

The District Attorney’s Office has been informed to potentially prosecute her for neglecting these animals, Umatilla County officials say.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Lind Fire is contained, evacuations lifted following loss of more than a dozen structures

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

Denise Murphy Moore
3d ago

if anyone has friends in the LaGrande area please give them a heads up. There are all of a sudden ads for Yorkie puppies showing up in that area.

Reply(2)
4
Related
NEWStalk 870

Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing teen last seen in Hermiston

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a foster teen. It says 14-year-old Davin Moore was last seen in Hermiston on Aug. 5. It believes he is in danger and might be in Pendleton, La Grande, or Richland.
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umatilla County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Hermiston, OR
County
Umatilla County, OR
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Hermiston, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
KDRV

Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
HERMISTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Disappears#Mesa#Animal Neglect
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

One killed, two injured in weekend shooting in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night, Aug. 6.   According to the department, multiple calls were made about a shooting at the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive around 11:30 p.m.   Three people had been shot. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died.  The two other victims, also young...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns In Benton County near state line

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Sunnyside Police explains discovery delay in Cinco de Mayo shooter case

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – A mistake on the part of the Sunnyside Police Department lead to the suspected Cinco de Mayo Festival shooter’s release back in June, now the chief is explaining why this happened. According to Yakima County Superior Court, Sunnyside Police didn’t file their reports on time...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
ifiberone.com

Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon

MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
pnwag.net

Ukiah Pack Blamed For NE Oregon Depredation

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were called to the Kamela area of Umatilla County, after a six-month old, 425 pound calf had been discovered with a host of injuries and bite marks. The producer said the calf was discovered in a 7,500-acre private-land forested pasture.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill

HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
HERMISTON, OR
KEPR

Fire scorches hillside, destroys man's home

MESA, Wash. — An afternoon fire in Mesa scorched part of a hillside and completely destroyed a man's home. On Sunday, fire crews responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters said a structure was...
MESA, WA
The Oregonian

Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon

Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy