ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé Teams With Madonna for ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1DcT_0h6fRyWR00

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed “ Renaissance ” album has only been out a week, but the pop titan is already gifting fans with more to dance to.

On Wednesday, the singer released an EP of “Break My Soul” remixes by Will.I.Am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and Nita Aviance. Today, Beyoncé dropped yet another spin on the disco-inspired single, featuring none other than Madonna . However, it appears that Madonna did not record anything new for the remix beyond (possibly) a few spoken words, but rather had snippets of previously released, decades-old songs, particularly “Vogue,” dropped in.

As of now, “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” is only available on Bey’s online shop for $1.29. The song will land in fans’ emails in upon purchase. There is no current indication whether the remix will hit streaming services.

This marks the first official collaboration between the two queens of pop. Emulating Madonna’s classic spoken-word section of “Vogue,” Bey name-drops iconic Black women in music, from Aaliyah to Nina Simone to her sister, Solange Knowles. Of course, Beyoncé also shouts out Madonna, who doesn’t seem to appear on the track other than in the form of a “Vogue” sample.

“Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles,” Beyoncé sings. “Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”

In Variety’s review of “Renaissance,” Ilana Kaplan described “Break My Soul” as “a necessary balm and ‘hot girl summer’ anthem to usher in this new era. But it was also an ideal track to showcase the experimental, retro-futuristic terrain bursting from the album’s 16 tracks. You can hear the influence of ‘70s and early ‘80s disco as it melds with trap, soul, Afrobeats, soul-funk, thotty rap, hyperpop, dancehall.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Auditioned for the ‘Predator’ Film in English and Comanche

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood newcomer Amber Midthunder stunned at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Prey.” “This is from the Sky-Eagle Collection,” she told me about her dress on the arrivals carpet at the Village Regency Theatre in Westwood. “Throughout this whole press tour, it’s been very important to me to incorporate always having an Indigenous designer or jewelry or something like that. So every look that I’ve had, there’s been something Indigenous.” “Prey,” the fifth film in the “Predator” franchise, takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1717. Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ Role Almost Went to a First-Time Actor, and More Secrets From Emmy-Nominated Casting Directors

Click here to read the full article. The acting awards tend to be among the most anticipated recognitions doled out at the Emmys every year, while several below-the-line awards are announced off-the-air. It makes sense, given that the lead, supporting and guest actor categories are where all the A-list names are housed, but it’s one of the quieter races that provides the TV Academy with talent to root for in the first place: the Emmy awards for casting. Among the 20 nominations earned by “The White Lotus” are noms for stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney,...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

Click here to read the full article. Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.” Minaj, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Break My Soul’ Becomes Beyoncé’s First Solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 14 Years

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has been no stranger to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but in recent years, that’s been via  featured appearances on songs co-fronted by Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran. But she’s returned to reign over the chart as a solo artist with “Break My Soul,” which ascends to the No. 1 position after having first hit the Hot 100 six weeks ago. It reaches that pinnacle in the same chart week that sees her “Renaissance” album debuting on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. The last time Beyoncé stood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelis
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Betty Davis
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Bessie Smith
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Madonna
Person
Aretha
Person
Santigold
Person
Roberta Flack
Person
Will.i.am
Person
Nina Simone
Variety

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Scores With 2022’s Second-Biggest Album Debut Numbers

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album rode in on a steed of its own to register the second-best first-week numbers so far this year. It trails only Harry Styles’ latest, as 2022 album premieres go. The debut figure for “Renaissance” was 332,000 equivalent album units, per Luminate Data, as reported Sunday in Billboard — a tally that represents the best first week for a female artist this year. “Renaissance” came in short of supplanting Styles’ “Harry’s House” as the top-debuting album of the year; Styles’ collection bowed with 521,000 units in June. Beyoncé’s effort topped all other 2022...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series “The Virginian” and the 1985 horror-comedy “The Return of the Living Dead,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Hollywood: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Click here to read the full article. Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have posted tributes to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73 years old. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt post about his “Grease” co-star on Instagram, other actors, directors and members of Hollywood took to social media to remember Newton-John’s career. On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30...
MUSIC
Variety

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remixes#Soul#Renaissance#Tierra Whack
Variety

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, a street racer and cast member of the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a car accident on Sunday, Variety has confirmed. He was 41. Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo Join Action-Comedy ‘Clean-Up Crew’ — Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of “Clean-Up Crew,” an action-comedy from Yale Entertainment. Directed by Jon Keeyes, “Clean-Up Crew” focuses on a crime scene clean-up team that discovers a cash-filled briefcase at a crime sight. The discovery pits them into battle with a crime boss, hitman and corrupt government agents searching for the cash. Meyers and Leo play the heads of the clean-up crew, while Banderas plays the crime boss looking for the briefcase. The film shot in Ireland, and recently wrapped production. Matthew Rogers wrote the script...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Batgirl’ Axing and James Franco’s Castro Casting Highlight Hollywood’s Persistent Erasure of Latinos (Column)

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t a great week for Latinos in Hollywood, but I’m sure many of you knew that already. Between Warner Bros. axing the release of “Batgirl” starring Leslie Grace, HBO Max canceling the coming-of-age comedy TV series “The Gordita Chronicles” and James Franco being cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an upcoming feature, Latinos are being mercilessly discarded and overlooked in the entertainment business. Worse yet, not many seem to care. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed the controversial “Batgirl” decision during this week’s company earnings call, saying, “we’re not going to put...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family

Click here to read the full article. And then there were three. In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star and ‘Physical’ Singer, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the top female pop vocalist of the 1970s who starred in movies including “Grease” and “Xanadu,” died Monday. She was 73. Her husband John Easterling posted the news on her official Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” A cause of death was not given, but Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer that surfaced for a third time in 2017. “Olivia has been a...
CANCER
Variety

Iggy Azalea Says She’s Making Music Again: ‘I’m Coming Back. Cry About It’

Click here to read the full article. Iggy Azalea’s last release, 2021’s “The End of an Era,” marked the Australian rapper’s final bow — or so we thought. On Monday morning, Azalea seemingly retracted that sentiment. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she tweeted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative and nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.” A year ago I was willing to walk away from...
MUSIC
Variety

Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Car Crash in West Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Actor Anne Heche was hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after crashing her car into a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles, according to reports from NBC4LA and CNN. Heche is now in stable condition, according to a statement from her representatives. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” reads the statement. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” Heche suffered burn injuries when the Mini Cooper she was driving burst into flames, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Bert Fields, Consummate Hollywood Lawyer, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Bertram “Bert” Fields, the larger-than-life entertainment lawyer whose roster of star clients and studios spoke to a penchant for doling out legal threats with a rhetorical flourish, along with a capacity for winning lucrative settlements, has died at his Malibu home, his rep confirmed to Variety. He was 93. Fields thrived on the notion that he never lost a trial, and even if the Perry Mason-like reputation wasn’t exactly true, he was a relentless litigator who defined some of the industry’s most heralded cases of the 1980s and ’90s, with clients that included Warren Beatty,...
MALIBU, CA
Variety

Ashton Kutcher ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After ‘Super Rare’ Disease Left Him Unable to See or Hear: ‘It Took a Year’ to Recover

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher revealed on a new episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge” that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis nearly two years ago. The disease left the actor unable to hear or see for an extended period of time. Kutcher said it took almost a full year to recover from the disease. “Like two years ago I had a weird, super-rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing and knocked out all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said. “It took me like a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Casts Kehlani, Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy as Season 3 Guest Stars

Click here to read the full article. Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy and Kehlani have been added to the cast of “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 3 as guest stars. Additionally, previous guest stars Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman return in their recurring roles as Carrie and Tina, respectively, and Jamie Clayton, who plays Tess, has been upped to series regular. A sequel to “The L Word,” which ran on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, “The L Word: Generation Q” continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig),...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jacob Elordi Went to ‘War’ Against Netflix Over Smoking in ‘Kissing Booth’ Films: ‘This Is Bulls—!’

Click here to read the full article. Jacob Elordi is the bad boy of “Euphoria” thanks to his performance as Nate Jacobs, who is a far cry from the more wholesome heartthrob the actor played in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” series. It was the streamer’s romantic-comedy films that first made Elordi an internet sensation, but the actor told GQ magazine that he pushed Netflix to make his character far more edgy. Elordi starred opposite Joey King in “The Kissing Booth,” which was based on Beth Reekles’ 2012 novel. Elordi’s character, Noah, smokes in the novel, but Netflix refused to let...
MOVIES
Variety

Neve Campbell: Unfair ‘Scream 6’ Offer Would Not Have Been the Same ‘If I Were a Man’

Click here to read the full article. Neve Campbell shocked the “Scream” fandom when she announced June 6 that she would not be returning for the upcoming sixth “Scream” movie, making it the first installment in the long-running horror franchise not to star Campbell. The actor said at the time that the offer to star in “Scream 6” did not properly “equate” to the value she brings to the franchise. Now Campbell tells People that she believes her offer for “Scream 6” would not have come in so low if she were a man. “I did not feel that what I...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy