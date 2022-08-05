Lee County preps for first ever county-wide Back-to-School Bash

Read on www.wltx.com
Related
Kershaw County Library in Bethune sees success by expanding services
BETHUNE, S.C. — Kershaw County Library's branch in Bethune is always full of books, but it's not always full of people. The library has been working to change that. Several months ago Mayor Susan Holley worked alongside Kershaw County Library to expand hours and add services. One of those...
abccolumbia.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Midlands superintendents talk about early start to semester
WINNSBORO, SC (WOLO) — While Richland school districts have yet to return to class, a few across the Midlands have gone back to school. “We’ve hit the normal things that you hit at the beginning of the year like long car rider lines and bus routes that take a little while to sort out. However, there’s nothing that is abnormal,” said Dr. Harrison Goodwin, Kershaw County School District superintendent.
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee community health centers receive HHS funds to advance health equity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Four health centers in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area each received $65,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Monday. Health Care Partners Of South Carolina, Inc. in Conway received $65,500. Hopehealth,...
coladaily.com
City of Columbia 2022-2023 After-School Program begins August 16
The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s After-School Program will begin on Tuesday, August 16. The program will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, during the school calendar year and children must be between ages 5-12 as of July 1, 2022, to participate. Children will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Florence mayor rolls out new youth initiative following violent crimes
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A new initiative begins Monday to promote the health, well-being and success of the youth of Florence. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the program is part of the Mayor's Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. The youth initiative was a long...
Irmo town park renovations are underway
IRMO, S.C. — A visit to Irmo's town park will mean yellow tape and sections under construction. Local leaders are trimming out the old and hauling in the new. The 20-year-old green space is getting a well-earned makeover. "End of August, first of September we'll have a tree company...
Richland County SROs prepare for mental health crises in schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, school resource officers from the Richland County Sheriff's Department learned better ways to handle students experiencing mental health crises. According to the CDC, nearly one in five children are living with mental health disorders. According to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, South Carolina...
West Columbia businesses explain 'Business Watch' program benefits
CAYCE, S.C. — A new business watch program, started by the Cayce West Columbia chamber of commerce is now up and running. It's similar to a neighborhood watch program in coordination with law enforcement. Staying on alert on all fronts is what's priority for local businesses part of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Tourism plan for lower Richland County moves forward after years of delay
COLUMBIA — Richland County is moving forward on a long-awaited project to boost tourism around the Congaree National Park. Although the county's Conversation Commission first developed the Lower Richland Tourism Plan in 2016, approving it in 2018, it sat idle since then, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and flood recovery efforts. But on July 12, the County Council gave the plan initial approval.
iheart.com
Two Injured In Shooting Near Fairfield County Schools
(Winnsboro, SC)-- Two juveniles are recovering from injuries after a shooting near three Fairfield County schools. It happened Friday afternoon in Winnsboro approximately one block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School. Police say five people were together when someone opened fire while...
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
WMBF
Florence city leaders demolish abandoned houses in attempt to reduce crime
FLORENCE, S.C. -- (WMBF) - Florence city leaders are using $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to demolish abandoned houses. The demolition program allows the city to reduce crime, beautify the city and reduce health hazards. Daniel Sparks lives near one of the houses being demolished on East...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
Local organizations against gun violence say efforts can't work with out community help
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a handful of shootings involving children lately, Midlands organizations against gun violence are continuing their work and asking the community for more involvement. Since mid-June, Serve and Connect has been hosting community events to help decrease gun violence and establish community relationships with law enforcement.
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
Kershaw County's water waste rate study has changed how much residents will pay
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County completed a wastewater rate study in the 2022 fiscal year to evaluate the needs of its growing community. Now, residents in the area are starting to see the changes. One of those residents is Melissa Widder who received a letter in the mail...
City of Columbia wants you to get out and play!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Feeling restless? Want to learn a new sport or show off your (already) mad skills? City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department may have a program for you. Registration is now being accepted for the city's After-School Program for youth ages 5-12, the city's youth soccer...
WIS-TV
Pandemic protections expiring, parents required to submit applications for lunch programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope reminded Midlands parents about changes to back to school programs. “Parents, for the first time ever, will have to submit a free/reduced school lunch meal application for the 2022-2023 school year. Pandemic protections over the past two school years had enabled children to receive free school meals without the need for applications. Those protections have expired, meaning a return to many pre-pandemic policies.”
Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program. More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.
WLTX.com
Lexington Medical Center Named One of Best Places to Work in SC
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center was named one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” SC Biz News, in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group, created this annual program, now in its 17th year. This survey and...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1