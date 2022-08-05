ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PA Aging Secretary calls for new senior food program funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres is calling on the federal government to allocate funds to permanently sustain a meals program for senior community centers. Torres’ letter to the U.S. Administration for Community Living is in preparation for the expiration of the federal COVID-19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Farmers Band Together for Broadband Expansion

(TNS) — Like many fellow Somerset County farmers, Larry Cogan was thrilled to hear the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $65 billion in funds to improve broadband reliability across rural America. Cogan is forced to rely on the only Internet available on his Jenner Township farm — a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Experts: First Hospital closure a potential catastrophe

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The announced closure of First Hospital may have seemed sudden, and the promises of Commonwealth Health to help all patients reassuring. But local people who teach and work in the mental health care field say this development has been years — if not decades — in the making, likely will be hard to permanently fix, and could be “catastrophic” in the short term.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
MEADVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible.  […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

