WGAL
Some Pennsylvania psychologists want to be allowed to prescribe medication
There is a shortage of mental health professionals across the country, and some psychologists said they can help ease that burden if they're given the power to write prescriptions. Jennifer Collins is a clinical psychologist, a type of mental health provider that far outnumbers the psychiatrists in Pennsylvania. "It's definitely...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire departments in Western Pennsylvania warning people about scam involving T-shirt sales
Volunteer fire departments across the region, including at one in Allegheny Township, are alerting people about a scam involving the sale of T-shirts to raise money to support their operations. Markle Volunteer Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page Monday asking people to be wary of the solicitation...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of L&I ends waitlist for disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will terminate the waitlist for all “significantly disabled (SD) and non-significantly disabled (NSD) individuals” seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change, which goes into effect on August 8, will happen for the first time since 1994. Due...
fox29.com
Back to School: Teachers' Teammates providing school supplies for teachers at Pennsylvania warehouse
Teachers' Teammates, a local nonprofit organization, has launched a new program allowing teachers to get school supplies for the school year for a discounted price. FOX 29's Jenn Frederick takes a look inside the warehouse.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Police looking for Pa. man connected to arson at house with more than 150 gallons of gasoline
A West Philadelphia house was found vacant with 150 gallons of gasoline inside last week. Now police are looking for the son of the homeowners, believing he is connected to a fire that occurred at the house hours after the gasoline was removed. Officials discovered the gasoline at the home...
abc27.com
PA Aging Secretary calls for new senior food program funding
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres is calling on the federal government to allocate funds to permanently sustain a meals program for senior community centers. Torres’ letter to the U.S. Administration for Community Living is in preparation for the expiration of the federal COVID-19...
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
No more free lunches. Centre County schools urge parents to sign up for free and reduced meals
Districts are recommending eligible families sign up for subsidized lunches before school starts in late August. Here’s how to sign up.
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Farmers Band Together for Broadband Expansion
(TNS) — Like many fellow Somerset County farmers, Larry Cogan was thrilled to hear the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $65 billion in funds to improve broadband reliability across rural America. Cogan is forced to rely on the only Internet available on his Jenner Township farm — a...
Experts: First Hospital closure a potential catastrophe
The announced closure of First Hospital may have seemed sudden, and the promises of Commonwealth Health to help all patients reassuring. But local people who teach and work in the mental health care field say this development has been years — if not decades — in the making, likely will be hard to permanently fix, and could be "catastrophic" in the short term.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
Penn
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Stealthy foxes steal from Pennsylvania porches
Neighbors in Media, Pennsylvania caught foxes on their Ring surveillance cameras stealing shoes and newspapers off of their porches.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
abc27.com
Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
