Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Decapitated & Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Fires reported at 2 Bridgeton parks, arson suspected
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Bridgeton police are on the search for a potential arsonist, and the suspect could be targeting city parks. Monday afternoon, two fires were reported at two different Bridgeton parks and police said the circumstances are suspicious. Tuesday morning, a 5 On Your Side crew documented damage...
Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville. According to reports, the crash took place around 3:50 p.m. on Route T near Lippold Lane. Jill McClelland, 79, was driving down the roadway when a deer entered the path of her 2005 Honda Shadow.
$10K offered for information about missing woman last seen in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The family of a missing St. Louis-area woman held a news conference Monday. Beverly J. Logan, 32, was last seen in January. Her family filed a missing person report on Feb. 13, 2022. Family members asked the public for help and put up a $10,000 reward...
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition. Matt Nighbor,...
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
KMOV
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
KMOV
Woman found dead inside of car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 2500 block of N. Broadway around 1:25 a.m. Police said the woman was found dead inside of a car at the scene. A dog was also found in the car before it was taken by animal control.
1 person dead in Waterloo house fire
The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Waterloo.
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters find body while battling blaze in Monroe County
WATERLOO, Ill. — Firefighters found the body of a person while putting out a fire in Waterloo, Illinois, on Sunday, the Monroe County Coroner wrote in a statement. The firefighters were responding to a fire that spread throughout a home in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, the statement said.
Police say juveniles may be responsible for car break-ins in St. Louis County
Car break-ins and vandalism sparked frustration among many motorists in St. Louis County authorities say juveniles may be the cause of the problem.
KMOV
Man killed in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
1 dead in motorcycle crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash in St. Charles County leaves one dead and one injured on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 2:00 p.m. Sunday near Highway DD and Highway 94. Michael Arias, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2008 Harley...
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Louis trucker killed in two truck crash on I-70
A 60-year-old St. Louis, Missouri truck driver was killed after his rig ran off I-70 between Effingham and the Indiana border early Saturday morning and caught fire. Claude Watson was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Watson was passing another semi while eastbound...
Woman killed Friday, suspect turns himself in
The suspect of the murder of a woman over the weekend has turned himself in to authorities.
Family of Beverly Logan asks for public’s help to find missing mother
It was January of this year when Beverly Logan's family last saw her. The 32-year-old mother disappeared near where her boyfriend lived around Ross Lane.
Motorcyclist dies in crash after trying to pass in no-passing zone on Highway 94
DEFIANCE, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon when he tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone on Highway 94 in Defiance, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Highway 94 near the intersection of Route DD.
St. Louis woman facing weapons, drug charges
A St. Louis woman is facing weapons and drug charges for allegedly shooting at police and other incidents in 2020 and 2021.
