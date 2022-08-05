ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MO

5 On Your Side

Fires reported at 2 Bridgeton parks, arson suspected

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Bridgeton police are on the search for a potential arsonist, and the suspect could be targeting city parks. Monday afternoon, two fires were reported at two different Bridgeton parks and police said the circumstances are suspicious. Tuesday morning, a 5 On Your Side crew documented damage...
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX2Now

Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville. According to reports, the crash took place around 3:50 p.m. on Route T near Lippold Lane. Jill McClelland, 79, was driving down the roadway when a deer entered the path of her 2005 Honda Shadow.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Maplewood, MO
Maplewood, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
KMOV

Woman found dead inside of car in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 2500 block of N. Broadway around 1:25 a.m. Police said the woman was found dead inside of a car at the scene. A dog was also found in the car before it was taken by animal control.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents

A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man killed in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

St. Louis trucker killed in two truck crash on I-70

A 60-year-old St. Louis, Missouri truck driver was killed after his rig ran off I-70 between Effingham and the Indiana border early Saturday morning and caught fire. Claude Watson was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Watson was passing another semi while eastbound...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

