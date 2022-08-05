ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 2500 block of N. Broadway around 1:25 a.m. Police said the woman was found dead inside of a car at the scene. A dog was also found in the car before it was taken by animal control.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO