'All you need is a good pair shoes': Walking program in Macon wins awards for third time

Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
WMAZ
Macon Salvation Army in need of donations to fix air conditioning in dorms, cooling center
The Salvation Army in Macon needs your help. The air conditioning in their men's dormitory and cooling center has been out for two weeks.
Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale brings savings to parents
PERRY, Ga. — On Thursday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents will be able to find new and used toys, clothes and other items at the Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale. This sale happens twice a year in Perry. There are over 40,000 square feet of bargains to...
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning denies plan to demolish century-old home, replace it with gardens
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said...
South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash
MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
With animal shelter at capacity, people look to City of Perry for resolution
PERRY, Ga. — Around the state, animal adoptions have slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to slow down. Now that one Perry animal shelter is at capacity, it's putting animal rescues in limbo and sparking a conversation on social media. It started with a Facebook post -- the Friends...
'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary
DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was out in Dublin today for the...
Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods
MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
41nbc.com
Macon Mental Health Matters ‘Pop-Up Gym’ events return next Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mental Health Matters “Pop-Up Gym” events return next week after a month break. The organization typically holds a pop-up event in a Macon recreation center on the second Saturday of the month. The sessions include yoga, drum circles, meditation and access to an on-site therapist.
New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished
MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
'Drinks are what we do': Milledgeville Summer Sips event offers deals and new menu items
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you're in Milledgeville and want to beat the summer heat, there are a few downtown businesses ready to help. The first-ever Milledgeville Summer Sips is happening all August long among 13 different businesses. Each location is making a special drink for the occasion so customers...
41nbc.com
St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Macon celebrating 150 years of education
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Macon is celebrating 150 years of educating children. The school is also celebrating the start of a brand new school year. The school was established in 1872 and has kept a lot of its traditions while also incorporating new...
'It looks like a jungle': Concerns rise over Rose Hill Cemetery maintenance
MACON, Ga. — Overgrown grass and poor upkeep are just some of the concerns people have voiced about historic cemeteries owned or maintained by Macon-Bibb county. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha brought those complaints to county officials to see what's being done. One of these cemeteries is Rose Hill, a famous...
Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
'It's impossible to move': As more businesses move to Bass Road, what's being done about the traffic?
MACON, Ga. — A gym, a tire center, and an urgent care center could soon find a home on Macon's Bass Road. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approved those businesses Monday. It comes on top of even more development planned for the area. Of course, more business means more traffic.
sportsmic.com
Mercer Bears to host ‘Warner Robins Day’
Mercer Athletics has announced the second in a series of community partners for each home game for the 2022 football season. On Sept. 17, in a game pitting the Bears against The Citadel at 6 p.m. in the first Southern Conference game of the season, it will be “Warner Robins Day.”
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
Artist Laughs Off the Hate Over Her Jason Aldean Mural: ‘Everybody Has a Right to Their Opinion’
Last month, a mural in Macon, Ga., dedicated to Jason Aldean generated significant buzz, and not all of it positive. Many onlookers compared the rendition of the country star to a Beavis and Butt-Head-esque character, and the singer himself — while he stressed that he appreciated the gesture — relayed his dad's reaction that the artist had "did you dirty."
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
