Norsk Høstfest looks to fill recent vacancies

Speaking of a North Dakota staple, The Norsk Høstfest has had some big names drop from the festival.

With Toby Keith and Lady A canceling, those are some big shoes to fill.

The Norsk Høstfest is the largest Scandinavian festival in North America, but recently they have run into a bit of a roadblock.

With the recent cancelations of Toby Keith and Lady A, the Norsk Høstfest is now on a mission to fill those headlines.

“I think it’s challenging, but at the same time, we’re not just going to take anyone. We’ve had opportunities to bring in artists x, y, and z, but it doesn’t fit. We have a mission we’re trying to attract a new audience to Høstfest,” said Epic Companies Vice President of Events, Lance Johnson.

As of now, they do not have any confirmed artists.

However, Epic Companies currently has a couple of offers out with major agencies in the country.

“We can’t control that, we appreciate those that understand that we also, you know, we appreciate those frustrations that come to some people that are really excited to see Lady A and Toby Keith and hopefully the entertainment we bring in to replace those two acts will satisfy the community’s hunger for great events in Minot,” added Johnson.

This will be Epic Companies’ first time at the helm of the Høstfest and are looking to provide a new twist on this festival, which has been around since 1978.

Many of those who work at Epic Companies are from the Minot area and have a special place in their hearts for Høstfest.

“I said the only thing that would ever get me back to Minot, would be to have the opportunity to be involved in the Norsk Høstfest. So, when that opportunity arose back in October, I jumped on it and I moved back to Minot immediately,” said Norsk Høstfest Coordinator, Alexis Meyer.

They are very confident that they will be able to fill these vacancies by the time Høstfest begins.

The Høstfest currently has five performers scheduled and organizers say they will let us know if anything changes, and if they get new performers.

