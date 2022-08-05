UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims

Read on www.wkyt.com
WKYT 27
WATCH | Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
WATCH | Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty. The man accused of killing three police officers, a police K-9, and injuring four other officers during a violent ambush at his home in Allen, Kentucky pleaded not guilty Monday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. After a shooting...
WKYT 27
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Coaches say Louisville's football schedule tougher than Kentucky's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I can't identify the solitary bold coach who gave the University of Louisville football team its one and only vote in the USA Today coaches' Top 25 preseason poll. The coaches, brave souls that they are, demand a secret ballot. We're lucky they release the names...
WKYT 27
Kentucky kids, parents come to Lexington to gear up for new academic year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families came from near and far to the Hamburg area of Lexington Sunday, spending the final days of their summer recess together to prepare for the new school year. “We came from McKee to buy some supplies for my granddaughter Madeline, she’ll be starting preschool,” said...
wdrb.com
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season
The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason...
Barber helps cut costs ahead of back to school
New supplies and books can be atop that list. What about a new haircut? It's that cherry on top that all confident youngsters need to begin the school year.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
WKYT 27
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
WKYT 27
UK working to accommodate on-campus housing for record first year class
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is welcoming their biggest incoming class this fall semester, and students around campus say even though it’s great to have more students, it might be a challenge. Some UK students have already moved into their dorms, but other students won’t be...
WKYT 27
Mercer County set to begin new era under Craig Yeast
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a homecoming for Harrodsburg native Craig Yeast. After spending three years as the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan, Yeast is back in his home town to lead Mercer County High School. The former Kentucky Wildcat is eager to open the season on August 20 at home against Tates Creek.
aseaofblue.com
Joel Williams enters transfer portal
With a week of fall camp in the books, one Kentucky Wildcat player has decided that it would be best for him to take his talents elsewhere. That player is former 4-star safety Joel Williams. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Williams, from Baton Rouge...
foxlexington.com
Fatal collision reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fatal wreck has been reported Monday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers are on the scene of a fatal collision on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort barber providing free back-to-school haircuts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Most students are getting ready to head back to school. To start fresh, kids in Frankfort can get free haircuts at a local barber shop. Moe Shands is the owner of Moe Shands barber shop in Frankfort. Every year, he sets aside a few hours to give kids 8th grade and under free haircuts. This year on August 8, kids can come to sign up for the free cuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food and drink will also be offered.
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
WKYT 27
Man killed by car in Georgetown was trying to be a ‘Good Samaritan,’ coroner says
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say one person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Georgetown Monday night. It happened on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. That’s not far from I-75. The coroner says the victim was driving when he saw some...
WKYT 27
Montgomery County has new look with new head coach
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - After spending more than twenty seasons at the collegiate level with the last seven at Georgetown College, Michael Caba is the new head coach at Montgomery County. Caba, who played at Magoffin County in the mid-90′s, will bring a new style of offense that features...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Flood risk grows
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rounds of heavy rain will be back in town again today and tomorrow. It won’t be a total washout but we do expect some locally heavy downpours at times. The ground is already saturated, so when you consider that with more heavy rounds of rain we end up with local high water problems. Again, keep in mind that it will not rain steadily for the entire day but it will be wetter at times when the heavy stuff gets going. Watch low-lying flood-prone areas very closely.
WKYT 27
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
