UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rounds of heavy rain will be back in town again today and tomorrow. It won’t be a total washout but we do expect some locally heavy downpours at times. The ground is already saturated, so when you consider that with more heavy rounds of rain we end up with local high water problems. Again, keep in mind that it will not rain steadily for the entire day but it will be wetter at times when the heavy stuff gets going. Watch low-lying flood-prone areas very closely.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO