Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV.

According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.

“The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Deadline.

Heche hasn’t been officially identified by authorities and representatives for the actor have not released a statement.

Video obtained by KCBS shows security footage of a blue Mini Cooper owned by Heche speeding down a residential street before the crash.

Images from KTTV appear to show Heche taken away in an ambulance.

The driver suffered burns and was taken to the hospital where she is reportedly in critical condition, according to CNN. Over 59 firefighters fought the resulting house fire, according to KTTV.

The homeowner, who was in the backyard at the time of the crash, was not injured, according to KNBC.

Video from KCBS showed the car being removed from the property by a tow truck following the accident.

Heche is known for her roles in multiple TV shows, soap operas and movies including “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards for her role on “Another World.”

